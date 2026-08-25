Poco Lee's management issued a statement clarifying what allegations are actually before a UK court following his upcoming September 15 appearance

Snaresbrook Crown Court confirmed the Nigerian dancer is due for plea and trial preparation on an assault charge in 2026

The management team specifically addressed circulating drink-spiking narratives, saying such claims form no part of the charges before the court

The management and legal team of Nigerian dancer Iweh Odinaka, widely known as Poco Lee, have stepped forward to challenge what they describe as inaccurate public narratives surrounding his ongoing legal matter in the United Kingdom.

In a statement signed by Adedoyin Faleye and shared on Instagram on Tuesday 25th August, 2026, the team confirmed that Snaresbrook Crown Court has scheduled Poco Lee to appear on September 15, 2026, for plea and trial preparation related to an assault charge.

Poco Lee’s Team Calls for Fair Hearing, Says Drink-Spiking Claims Are Not Before Court. Credit: poco_lee

Source: Instagram

Drink Spiking Claims Are Not Before the Court

While acknowledging the public debate surrounding their client, the management was direct in separating what is actually before the court from what has been circulating online.

The statement specifically called out reports referencing drink spiking, describing them as unverified narratives that bear no relation to the charges filed.

"We are particularly concerned by the volume of unverified narratives currently circulating, including claims referencing 'drink spiking,' amongst other allegations which do not form part any of the allegations or charges before the court," the statement read.

The team urged the media and public to exercise restraint, warning that introducing details outside the scope of the legal proceedings could fuel misinformation and prejudice the process for everyone involved.

"Allegations are not evidence of guilt, and no conclusions should be drawn until the matter has been heard and determined through the appropriate legal process," the statement added.

The management also invoked the principle of fair hearing, urging that Poco Lee be afforded the same due process that any individual would expect.

"Every individual is entitled to a fair hearing and to have their matter determined by due process of law, not by public opinion," the statement said.

UK Court Date Set for Poco Lee as Management Warns Against Online Misinformation. Credit: Poco_lee

Source: Instagram

Nigerians React to Poco Lee's UK Legal Trouble

Nigerians on social media had a range of responses to the news. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@ezekielimefred wrote:

"No single appeal from the Nigerian government. Is it that they are not aware that there citizen (popular one for that matter) is being tried in a foreign country without proper evidence"

@tosin_olarewaju stated:

"If he's guilty then he should face the consequences, I'm happy this happened in a sane country. They'll surely get to the bottom of this."

@Edvinng shared:

"The truth is that when a news circulates, there will be different versions of it. I hope he gets through this trial in one piece"

@DonblissNG wrote:

"When you get to the top endeavor to do everything possible to stay clean and stay afloat… A minute of pleasure could lead to lifetime destruction"

@santosohhhhno said:

"No way poco lee go do something like this especially without the girl agreeing 🤦🏾‍♂️"

See the management's statement below:

Poco Lee's Friend Calls for Support

Legit.ng reported that Rahman Jago appealed for compassion and restraint after reports that his friend Poco Lee was being held on remand in the UK over an alleged assault offence, saying there was more to the matter than the public knew. He urged people not to exploit the situation for social-media attention, while online reactions ranged from calls for due process to criticism of celebrity support.

At the time, the Metropolitan Police told Legit.ng it could not disclose case details or identify an arrested person unless a location was provided, and that further information would only be released after a formal charge.

Source: Legit.ng