A final public image of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has surfaced online following the helicopter crash that claimed his life and that of his wife

The businessman was pictured greeting President Bola Tinubu during a high-level investment visit to Nigeria months before the fatal incident

The old photograph has taken on a new significance after details emerged about Chivayo’s final journey before the crash

The last known public moments of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo have drawn attention online after a photograph of him with President Bola Tinubu resurfaced following his death.

Chivayo, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and high-profile business dealings, reportedly died alongside his wife, Lucy Muteke, and four others in a helicopter crash.

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo met with President Bola Tinubu months before his crash. Photos: @zimlive/@abat/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the businessman had been travelling from a rural property he was developing with his wife when tragedy struck.

But hours after news of the crash emerged, an old picture suddenly caught the attention of social media users.

Chivayo's meeting with Tinubu

The photograph showed Chivayo greeting President Tinubu inside the Aso Villa in Abuja.

However, the picture was not taken shortly before his death, as some may have assumed.

The image was from October 2025, when Chivayo visited Nigeria as part of a high-level investment tour.

During the visit, he was received by Tinubu alongside Senator Wadada, with discussions reportedly focused on economic partnerships and cross-border investment opportunities.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio was also present at the meeting, which highlighted Nigeria’s efforts to attract foreign investment.

See the picture of Chivayo's visit to Tinubu here:

Reactions trail Chivayo's picture with Tinubu

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ubaafrica stated:

"This guy has been blessing people within the last few months, buying cars and showing lots of love. Aww, my heart breaks; I just hope it is not real. Such a good man."

@royally101 noted:

"I just knew him recently and no bad vibes from his page at all, he has a large heart. I hope it’s not real."

@dika.chi1 wrote:

"This the guy nau, that just bought wrist watch worth millions of $. This sad sha!! Some persons don't like him Or he knew his days are numbered. May his soul rest in peace..."

Chivayo pictured greeting President Bola Tinubu during a high-level investment visit to Nigeria months before the fatal incident. Photo: @barristreet/IG.

Source: Instagram

Actress Bukky Mountain dies in Ibadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Yoruba movie industry was once again thrown into mourning following the reported death of actress Bukky Mountain under sketchy circumstances.

According to emerging reports, the actress passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and was buried shortly after in line with Islamic rites.

While details surrounding her death remain unclear, a video capturing moments from her burial has made its way online.

Source: Legit.ng