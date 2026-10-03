Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo of the APM called on President Tinubu to resign over what he described as worsening insecurity nationwide

Ajadi's remarks followed the abduction of 19 prospective NYSC members travelling to orientation camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom states

Kidnappers reportedly demanded N50 million each for the 19 victims, placing a total ransom burden of N950 million on affected families

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) senatorial candidate for Oyo Central, Olufemi Ajadi, has demanded that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu resign from office and withdraw from the 2027 presidential race, citing the Federal Government's failure to contain escalating insecurity across Nigeria.

Ajadi made the call on Thursday, October 1, in direct response to the kidnapping of 19 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who were travelling from Ibadan, Oyo State, to orientation camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom states. Gunmen attacked the two buses conveying the group along the Owerri-Onitsha Road in Umunoha, Imo State.

Olufemi Ajadi asks President Bola Tinubu to resign over NYSC members abduction Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Ajadi described the incident as both unacceptable and deeply troubling, given that the victims were young Nigerians on their way to serve the country.

"It is ridiculous and unreasonable that corps members who are travelling to serve their motherland should be kidnapped. These are young Nigerians who have completed their education and are being deployed to contribute to the development of their country," he said.

Ajadi demands immediate rescue

The APM candidate urged President Tinubu to direct security agencies to treat the rescue of the victims as a national emergency.

"Mr President must make the immediate rescue of these corps members a priority. It is the responsibility of the government to protect Nigerians, particularly young people who are travelling across the country in the service of their nation," he said.

Ajadi also expressed alarm over the reported ransom demands, with kidnappers allegedly seeking N50 million per victim, bringing the total figure to N950 million and placing extreme financial pressure on the families of those abducted.

Tinubu should resign if victims are not rescued

Ajadi did not stop at demanding a swift rescue. He warned that the President's continued failure to decisively tackle insecurity left him unfit to remain in office or seek another term.

"If these corps members are unable to be rescued, then Mr President should resign. It is barbaric for the father of the nation to continue his duty as President while some of his children are in the den of kidnappers," Ajadi said.

He added: "Tinubu should resign because he has not been able to meet the responsibility of solving the insecurity in the nation. He should not bother to contest in the 2027 general election. He should rather resign now."

Ajadi called on security agencies to sustain search-and-rescue efforts until all abducted corps members are safely returned to their families, and appealed to Nigerians to share any information that could assist in their recovery.

Olufemi Ajadi reacts to the abduction of NYSC members on their way to camp Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Insecurity: Tinubu told to resign

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was told to resign immediately over growing insecurity in Nigeria, particularly the recent school abduction in Oyo State.

APM chieftain, Olufemi Ajadi, condemned the government's inaction following the incident, emphasising the need for accountability.

Ajadi also called for stronger collaboration and decentralisation in security operations to combat rising violence and crime.

Source: Legit.ng