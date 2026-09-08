A video of Nollywood actor Jim Iyke handing cash to a car spotter from his luxury Cadillac Escalade surfaced online on Monday, September 7, 2026

The clip quickly went viral across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention to the actor's gesture

Nigerians online are divided over the moment, with some praising his generosity and others questioning whether such acts encourage street begging

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has become the subject of heated online debate after a video of him tipping a car spotter on a Nigerian street went viral on Monday, September 7, 2026.

In the clip that has gone viral, Iyke was seated inside a black Cadillac Escalade when a car spotter approached the vehicle. Rather than wave the young man off or drive away, the actor winds down his window and hands over some cash before moving on.

Jim Iyke's kindness towards a car spotter in viral video triggers reactions. Credit: jimiyke

Source: Instagram

The footage spread rapidly across platforms and sparked a split in public opinion; some viewers celebrated the actor's warmth, while others questioned whether such moments do more harm than good.

The video showing the moment Jim Iyke was sighted by a car spotter is below:

Fans React to Jim Iyke's Gesture

Not everyone saw the clip the same way. A section of Nigerians on X used the moment to raise concerns about the growing culture of roadside begging and whether celebrities unintentionally fuel it by rewarding it publicly.

Jim Iyke faces criticism over generosity towards car spotter who saw him in a luxury ride. Credit: jimiyke

Source: Instagram

@OgidiUdama wrote:

"Begging go touch everywhere 😂😂 but lowkey this celeb like these things make dem use am show una say dem dey…. If not Police for don ban am."

@Vabu602Abu said:

"U don't give them money u call d police. It has to stop. Lagos police do something cus soon u will come out with car and trek back with leg."

@SamsonU00893272 added:

"They promote the begging culture. Tomorrow same celebrities will come online and cry about being harassed."

However, others viewed the act as straightforward kindness, with no deeper agenda attached.

@EmaskinOkon commented:

"Out of generosity....he show love to the next man for things to get more opportunities and better."

@PriscyJumafan shared:

"Very thoughtful of him, if it were to be others they wouldn't care."

Jim Iyke is one of Nollywood's most recognisable faces, known for both his on-screen roles and his outspoken personality off-camera. The video adds a quieter, more personal side to his public image, one that has clearly resonated with a section of his fanbase even as it divides opinion more broadly.

In related news, Legit.ng previously reported that media personality Daddy Freeze reacted to Lagos state government's move on car spotters.

Jim Iyke, Gideon Okeke in online battle

Legit.ng also reported that netizens shared their thoughts on a new post by Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke regarding his colleague, Jim Iyke

Jim had wished his friend, Kate Henshaw, a happy birthday in the most unusual way. While many found it insulting, others understood his 'sarcasm.'

Nonetheless, this did not sit well with Gideon, who begrudgingly blasted Jim Iyke via a fresh post. He cited his 'arrogance' and 'narcissistic' attitude for posting such a message about Kate Henshaw.

Source: Legit.ng