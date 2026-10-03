FCT Minister Nyesom Wike fired back at Rotimi Amaechi after the former governor linked his mother's death to President Tinubu's economic policies

Wike questioned how Amaechi, who spent 24 years in top political positions, could claim he could not afford medication for his mother

The minister also challenged Amaechi's comments about his late mother's happiness being tied to the ADC's performance in the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has strongly criticised former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi over remarks the latter made linking his mother's death to President Bola Tinubu's economic policies.

Amaechi had, during a Channels Television interview on Friday, claimed that rising medicine costs under Tinubu's administration made it impossible for him to buy drugs for his ailing mother.

"24 years": Wike questions Amaechi’s claim he couldn’t afford medicine for his mother. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/Rotimi Amaechi

Source: Facebook

"Tinubu's policies killed my mother. Before Tinubu came, my mother was healthy. After 2023, it was difficult for me to buy drugs for my mother," Amaechi said.

Wike questions Amaechi's financial claim

Wike pushed back on the claim, pointing out that Amaechi had held senior public offices for 24 consecutive years: Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2007, Governor of Rivers State from 2007 to 2015, and Minister of Transportation from 2015 to 2023.

As reported by The Punch, Wike stated this on Saturday, October 3, 2026, while addressing members of the Uzugbani Ekpeye National Executive Council at Ekpeye House in Ahoada, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

"This one, a speaker for eight years, from 1999 to 2007. This one, a governor for eight years, from 2007 to 2015. This one, a minister for eight years, from 2015 to 2023. And your mother was sick, and you are telling the whole world that because of the policy of Tinubu, you couldn't buy drugs for your mother, and so your mother died," Wike said.

The minister also raised questions about Amaechi's wife, whom he described as an industrialist, and said wealthy associates who arrived in private jets for the funeral could have helped with medical costs while Mary Amaechi was still alive.

"Yet, you didn't know that you had friends who had private jets, who would come down to bury a mother whom you could not buy drug for, for her to survive? You didn't tell them, 'My mother was sick, can you help me? Give me money, let me buy drug,'" Wike said.

Wike criticises Amaechi's political use of late mother

Wike also took issue with a video in which Amaechi reportedly said his mother would be happy if the African Democratic Congress won the 2027 election, describing the comment as dragging a deceased family member into politics.

"In one of his videos, he said if ADC wins election, his mother will be very happy. How can you bring a loved one who's gone to bring in politics?" Wike said. "It is unfortunate people can descend so low to use their mother to play politics."

The minister closed by urging people to allow the dead to rest in peace.

Wike challenged Amaechi’s claim that Tinubu’s policies made it impossible to afford medicine for his late mother. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

.Wike tackles Amaechi's 24 years political legacy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wike addressed leaders and stakeholders of Evo Kingdom in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area

Wike targeted Amaechi's combined 24 years as Speaker, Governor, and Minister without mentioning any legacy project

The FCT Minister also disclosed he has no further personal political ambition after serving in multiple top government roles

Source: Legit.ng