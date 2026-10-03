Turkmenistan's National Migration Service launched its electronic visa system on October 1, 2026, opening a dedicated online portal the following day

The new e-visa platform offers three separate categories covering tourist, business, and humanitarian travel to the Central Asian country

Applicants must upload key documents and meet specific passport and photo requirements to complete their online visa application

Turkmenistan has begun rolling out the practical details of its new electronic visa system, with the official portal going live on October 2, 2026, one day after the scheme was formally launched by the National Migration Service.

The platform, hosted at evisa.migration.gov.tm, allows travellers to apply for a visa online, upload required documents, pay the applicable fees, and monitor the status of their application in real time.

Turkmenistan expands digital travel access as its new e-Visa system enables online visa applications, payments, and real-time status tracking. Photo credit: David MAREUIL / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Turkmen authorities confirmed that from October 1, 2026, all electronic visa operations must be processed exclusively through the dedicated e-Visa system.

Three visa categories now available

The portal currently lists three types of electronic visa. The e-TU covers tourist visits, the e-BS applies to business trips of up to 30 days, and the e-HM is designed for humanitarian stays. Each category operates within the same online application framework.

Regardless of which category an applicant selects, two documents are mandatory across all three:

1. A copy of the biographical page of the applicant's passport, which must remain valid for at least six months from the date of entry into Turkmenistan

2. A recent colour passport photo taken against a white background and meeting the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

A valid email address is also required for every application. The system uses it to send notifications at each stage, including document verification updates and the final transmission of the approved electronic visa.

How the portal works

The launch signals a notable shift in how Turkmenistan manages travel authorisation, moving away from manual processes toward a fully digital approach. The portal is designed to give applicants full visibility over where their application stands, from submission through to approval.

Travellers planning a visit to Turkmenistan are advised to verify their passport validity well in advance and ensure their photograph meets ICAO standards before beginning the online process, as the system requires compliant documents at the point of upload.

Turkey releases visa requirement for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians holding diplomatic passports can travel to Turkey without a visa and remain in the country for up to 90 days, according to a post that has been circulating widely online.

Source: Legit.ng