Popular Ivorian influencer and spa manager Fatim Bakayoko died in Nigeria on Friday, 2 September 2026, sending shockwaves across West Africa

Initial reports pointed to complications from a cosmetic procedure, but Fatim Bakayoko's husband firmly denied she had undergone any plastic surgery

The exact circumstances surrounding Fatim Bakayoko's death remain unresolved, with her family's account conflicting with early reports

Popular Ivorian influencer and beauty spa manager Fatim Bakayoko has died in Nigeria, with news of her passing spreading rapidly across social media on Friday, September 2, 2026, and drawing widespread grief from communities across West Africa.

French-language outlet Scoop Afrique broke the story after a source described as close to the Abidjan-based entrepreneur shared information with their team. The report gained significant traction online, with many commentators speculating that Fatim had died following complications from a BBL surgery.

Rumours about Fatim Bakayoko's death in Nigeria makes waves online. Credit: fatimbakayoko

Source: Instagram

Fatim Bakayoko's husband contradicts surgery reports

However, Fatim Bakayoko's husband has pushed back strongly against that version of events. In a direct telephone conversation with Scoop Afrique's editorial team, he stated that his wife had made the trip to Nigeria purely for personal care and had not had any plastic surgery procedure carried out.

He also confirmed that her body remained in Nigeria at the time of the call, and that the precise circumstances of her death had not yet been fully determined.

Scoop Afrique subsequently acknowledged that its original report was based on a single unverified source and had been published before the outlet had a chance to speak with the family. A correction was issued following the husband's denial.

Ivorian influencer Fatim Bakayoko reportedly dies in Nigeria, with her husband denying BBL surgery complication claims. Credit fatimbakayoko

Source: Instagram

The Instagram post announcing the demise of Fatim Bakayoko is below:

Fatim Bakayoko's death sparks broader conversation

The conflicting accounts have done little to quiet speculation on Instagram. With no official cause of death confirmed, the story has opened up wider discussion about the risks of cosmetic surgery tourism across West Africa, as more public figures and influencers increasingly travel abroad for aesthetic procedures.

For now, the true circumstances surrounding Fatim Bakayoko's death remain unresolved, with her family's account and the initial reports standing far apart.

Elena Jessica dies after BBL surgery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported on Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica’s death following complications from a second BBL surgery.

Her sister said Elena endured severe pain, a serious infection and costly treatment before she died, while the family accused the clinic of abandoning her. The reports of her death sparked reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng