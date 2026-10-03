Fatim Bakayoko: Ivorian Influencer Reportedly Dies in Nigeria, Husband Reacts to BBL Surgery Claim
- Popular Ivorian influencer and spa manager Fatim Bakayoko died in Nigeria on Friday, 2 September 2026, sending shockwaves across West Africa
- Initial reports pointed to complications from a cosmetic procedure, but Fatim Bakayoko's husband firmly denied she had undergone any plastic surgery
- The exact circumstances surrounding Fatim Bakayoko's death remain unresolved, with her family's account conflicting with early reports
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Popular Ivorian influencer and beauty spa manager Fatim Bakayoko has died in Nigeria, with news of her passing spreading rapidly across social media on Friday, September 2, 2026, and drawing widespread grief from communities across West Africa.
French-language outlet Scoop Afrique broke the story after a source described as close to the Abidjan-based entrepreneur shared information with their team. The report gained significant traction online, with many commentators speculating that Fatim had died following complications from a BBL surgery.
Fatim Bakayoko's husband contradicts surgery reports
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However, Fatim Bakayoko's husband has pushed back strongly against that version of events. In a direct telephone conversation with Scoop Afrique's editorial team, he stated that his wife had made the trip to Nigeria purely for personal care and had not had any plastic surgery procedure carried out.
He also confirmed that her body remained in Nigeria at the time of the call, and that the precise circumstances of her death had not yet been fully determined.
Scoop Afrique subsequently acknowledged that its original report was based on a single unverified source and had been published before the outlet had a chance to speak with the family. A correction was issued following the husband's denial.
The Instagram post announcing the demise of Fatim Bakayoko is below:
Fatim Bakayoko's death sparks broader conversation
The conflicting accounts have done little to quiet speculation on Instagram. With no official cause of death confirmed, the story has opened up wider discussion about the risks of cosmetic surgery tourism across West Africa, as more public figures and influencers increasingly travel abroad for aesthetic procedures.
For now, the true circumstances surrounding Fatim Bakayoko's death remain unresolved, with her family's account and the initial reports standing far apart.
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Elena Jessica dies after BBL surgery
Earlier, Legit.ng reported on Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica’s death following complications from a second BBL surgery.
Her sister said Elena endured severe pain, a serious infection and costly treatment before she died, while the family accused the clinic of abandoning her. The reports of her death sparked reactions on social media.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng