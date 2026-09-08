Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie shared a strong warning to married men, drawing on nearly 60 years of personal experience in marriage

Edochie made the remarks during an interview on Isbae U's platform, Curiosity Made Me Ask, addressing the subject of marital roles and provision

His comments sparked a wave of reactions from social media users, with opinions sharply divided on the topic

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has stirred conversation online after urging married men never to find themselves in a position where their wives are responsible for putting food on the table.

Speaking during an appearance on Isbae U's interview series, Curiosity Made Me Ask, the legendary actor framed his remarks as hard-earned wisdom, noting he has been married for 57 years.

Edochie said the experience of being fed by one's wife, even for a short period, could be deeply humiliating for a man. In his words:

"I want you to listen properly. This is wisdom from somebody who has been in that institution for almost 60 years. I have been married for the past 57 years. If things change and your wife has to feed you for two or three days, you would want to take poison. The kind of insult that will be heaped on you because your wife is feeding you, don't ever think about it."

Fans React to Pete Edochie's Remarks

The clip quickly made the rounds on social media, drawing a mix of support, pushback, and nuanced interpretations from followers.

@vladmiirr offered a different reading of the actor's words:

"Plot twist: He is not referring to the wife that will do the insulting. Listen again! Ndi woke gen."

@dr_ninajessy took a more direct stance:

"If you're ok sharing bills with your wife then you should be ok sharing chores and taking turns caring for the children too. It's that simple!"

@biyondstudios appeared to echo Edochie's sentiment, writing:

"I don't pray it for any man, by all means, make sure you're not depending on your wife to eat oooo, women don't have that capacity to hold that office for long."

@dj_shogzy kept it brief:

"You as a man, just don't marry nonsense."

Meanwhile, @genies.event introduced a scriptural angle to the discussion:

"1st Timothy 5:8, however, when you are broke as a man and actively looking for a way out, your wife should be able to carry the family temporarily till you are back on your feet."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actor Femi Adebayo weighed in following a comparison between his father, Oga Bello, and Pete Edochie.

Pete Edochie's advice to married men against depending on their wives is below:

What Pete Edochie said about polygamy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Pete Edochie weighed in on the topic of polygamy, and his response made waves online, particularly given his son Yul Edochie's well-publicised decision to take a second wife.

During the session, Isbae U pushed the veteran actor on whether a man could justify marrying multiple wives.

The actor's response was measured but unmistakably clear. "I believe that one wife is okay for any man," he said. When Isbae U pushed back, joking that a man cannot eat rice alone all his life, the actor gave a wry concession: "If it works for you, come on, take 20."

Source: Legit.ng