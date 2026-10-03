Australia's Department of Home Affairs published the eligibility conditions for the Subclass 866 permanent Protection visa in 2026

The visa targets asylum seekers who arrived in Australia on a valid visa and were cleared by immigration authorities on entry

Applicants must meet identity, health, character, and security requirements, among other conditions, to qualify for the visa

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the full list of conditions that asylum seekers must meet to apply for the Subclass 866 permanent Protection visa, which allows eligible applicants to remain in Australia permanently.

The visa is designed for people who entered Australia on a valid visa and are seeking asylum. Full eligibility details are available on the official Department of Home Affairs website.

Australia names nine conditions asylum seekers must meet to qualify for permanent protection visa. Photo credit: Hilary Wardhaugh

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Conditions to apply for Australia's permanent protection visa

The department listed the following conditions for a valid application:

1. The applicant must have arrived in Australia while holding a visa that was in effect and must have been immigration cleared on arrival, meaning they entered through an airport or seaport, presented a valid passport and visa, and left the port with the permission of an Australian Border Force officer.

2. The applicant must be a refugee or meet Australia's complementary protection criteria, as defined by the Migration Act 1958. Australia is obliged not to return people to countries where they face a real risk of harm.

3. The applicant must cooperate with identity checks, including providing documents that prove their identity, nationality, or citizenship. Biometrics such as fingerprint scans and facial photographs may also be required.

4. The applicant must not be barred from lodging a permanent protection visa application. A bar applies to anyone who has been refused or had a protection visa cancelled since their last arrival in Australia, though the Minister can lift this bar in the public interest.

5. The applicant must never have held a Temporary Protection visa (subclass 785), a Temporary Safe Haven visa (subclass 449), a Temporary (Humanitarian Concern) visa (subclass 786), or a Safe Haven Enterprise visa (subclass 790).

6. The applicant must meet Australia's security requirements, which are assessed during the application process.

7. The applicant must undergo health examinations conducted by Bupa Medical Visa Services. Applicants receive a health identifier (HAP ID) after lodging their application to arrange these checks.

8. The applicant must meet character requirements as set out by Australian immigration law.

9. Applicants aged 18 and above must sign the Australian Values Statement, confirming they have read or had explained to them the *Life in Australia* booklet and that they will respect Australian laws and way of life.

Australian permanent protection visa: Who cannot apply

The department made clear that unauthorised maritime arrivals and anyone who was not immigration cleared on their last entry to Australia cannot make a valid application for this visa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had offered its permanent protection visa to eligible foreigners.

Conditions for Australia's 5-year regional visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the conditions to qualify for Australia's regional visa, which is for five years.

The visa is aimed at addressing skill shortages in regional Australia by drawing qualified professionals from outside the country.

To be considered, applicants must meet five key requirements set by the Australian government.

Source: Legit.ng