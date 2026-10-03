The UK government published the conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can legally marry or form a civil partnership in Britain

One of the key conditions relates to the age of the applicant at the time they submit their application to marry in the UK

The UK government also addressed the issue of sham marriages as part of the requirements foreign couples must meet

The United Kingdom has set out three specific conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can legally marry or enter into a civil partnership on British soil.

The UK government publishes the conditions on its official website as part of its immigration and visitor rules, and they apply to anyone seeking permission to marry in Britain.

UK announces 3 conditions for foreign couples planning to marry in Britain. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Wiktor Szymanowicz/Peter Cade

Source: Getty Images

UK: Applicants' age

Condition 1: applicants must be at least 18 years old

The first requirement is straightforward. Any person applying for permission to marry in the UK must be 18 years of age or older at the time the application is submitted. Anyone below this age threshold will not qualify, regardless of other circumstances.

UK: Notice of marriage

Condition 2: applicants must give notice of marriage

The second condition requires that the applicant intends, within the period covered by their visitor permission, to either give notice of an upcoming marriage or civil partnership in the UK, or to actually go through with the marriage or civil partnership during that same period.

As stated on the government website:

"The applicant must, within the period for which they are seeking permission as a Visitor: (a) intend to give notice of marriage or civil partnership in the UK; or (b) intend to marry or form a civil partnership in the UK."

UK: Marriage must be unique

Condition 3: the marriage must not be a sham

The third condition is perhaps the most significant from an immigration standpoint. The government explicitly states that the intended marriage or civil partnership must not be a sham. This requirement exists to prevent individuals from using marriage as a route to gain immigration advantages in the UK without any genuine intention of forming a lawful union.

The full wording on the government website makes clear that all three conditions must be met together, not in isolation, for an applicant to receive the necessary permission.

UK lists 2 activities visa holders can do

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government outlined one activity that foreigners holding an Adult Dependent Relative visa are not permitted to engage in while staying in Britain.

The restriction forms part of the conditions attached to the visa, which also specify the activities holders are allowed to undertake during their stay.

Source: Legit.ng