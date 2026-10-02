Nkechi Blessing has explained why she lost her celebrity boxing bout against BBNaija star Phyna

The actress said she trained for only two days, while Phyna prepared for more than two weeks

Nkechi also joked about Phyna allegedly running around the ring during their fight

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has opened up about her defeat to BBNaija star Phyna in their highly anticipated celebrity boxing match.

The two entertainers settled their long-running clash inside the ring on Thursday, October 1, at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

After several rounds of punches, Phyna emerged victorious, leaving many curious about what went wrong for the actress.

Nkechi Blessing explains why she lost her celebrity boxing bout against BBNaija star Phyna. Photos: @unusualphyna/@nkechiblessing/IG.

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing explains her loss

Speaking during an Instagram Live session after the fight, Nkechi admitted that her preparation was not on the same level as Phyna’s.

According to the actress, she only trained for two days before stepping into the ring, while Phyna reportedly spent more than two weeks preparing.

“I’m not a boxer, I only trained for two days, unlike Phyna who trained for more than two weeks,” Nkechi said.

Nkechi also gave a humorous account of Phyna’s movement during the fight.

The actress claimed the reality star kept running away from her in the ring, forcing her to question the strategy.

“She was always running from me in the ring, so I had to ask her, ‘Why are you running like a woman?’” she said.

Despite the defeat, Nkechi appeared to take the result in good spirits while explaining the factors she believed contributed to her loss.

Watch the X video of Nkechi Blessing explaining why she lost to Phyna here:

Reactions trail Nkechi Blessing's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@supastardjsdon stated:

"Na this mouth she make before she chop beating and if phyna catch her again she go still collect"

@Melech_snr shared:

"This one na medicine after death na The beat you or not ?"

Nkechi Blessing says she trained for only two days, while Phyna prepared for more than two weeks. Photo: @nkechiblessingsunday/IG.

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing speaks about level of hate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing made a video to respond to those who allegedly disliked her.

The movie star had done an advert for a client, and people reported the client's page because they don't like the actress.

She was in tears while reacting to what was done to her client, as she lamented the level of hate towards her.

Source: Legit.ng