The UK government's updated guidance clarified which visa holders cannot bring their partner and children to live with them in the country

They are generally barred from being accompanied or joined by dependants under the revised Immigration Rules

The guidance outlines exceptions where transitional provisions in the Immigration Rules may still apply to some workers

The UK government has confirmed that certain Skilled Worker visa holders do not have the right to bring their family members to live with them in the country, under guidance published by UK Visas and Immigration.

According to the updated guidance, the determining factor is the skill level of the job a worker holds a visa for.

UK shares guidance on visa holders not allowed to bring family. Photo credit: Manchester Evening News.

Source: UGC

Workers sponsored for roles at graduate level or above are permitted to bring their partner and dependent children to the UK, provided those family members satisfy the relevant requirements for dependants.

Who Cannot Bring Family to the UK

Workers sponsored for positions below graduate level are generally no longer allowed to have their dependants accompany or join them in the UK.

The guidance specifies that this restriction applies unless the worker's situation falls under a transitional provision or another exception outlined in the Immigration Rules.

This distinction became part of the Skilled Worker route framework when jobs sponsored under the route were required to meet at least level 6 on the Regulated Qualifications Framework for England and Northern Ireland, or its equivalent in Wales and Scotland, unless the role appears on either the Immigration Salary List or the Temporary Shortage List.

What the UK Skilled Worker Route Covers

The Skilled Worker route is the primary immigration pathway for overseas nationals who wish to work in the United Kingdom.

It replaced the former Tier 2 (General) route in December 2020. Workers on this route who accumulate five years of continuous lawful residence may apply for settlement.

To qualify under the route, applicants must score 70 points across four categories: sponsorship, job skill level, salary, and English language ability. The English language requirement is normally set at B2 level on the Common European Framework of Reference, though workers previously granted status under rules in force before 8 January 2026 may qualify at the B1 level.

The guidance update also confirmed that nationals or citizens of Afghanistan have been ineligible to apply for entry clearance under the Skilled Worker route.

Transitional provisions were introduced for prison service officers sponsored before 1 January 2027.

Workers in the care sector face additional requirements. Those sponsored under occupation codes 6135 or 6136, covering care workers and senior care workers in England, must be employed by an organisation registered with the Care Quality Commission and undertaking regulated activity.

UK lists conditions to sponsor family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government outlined specific conditions that residents must satisfy before they can sponsor a young relative to join them in Britain.

According to the official guidance, one of the conditions states that the sponsor must be a close relative with protection status.

Source: Legit.ng