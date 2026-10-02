Video of Lagos ADC Governorship Candidate Struggling to Speak Yoruba Trends

An audience member at The Platform 2026 challenged ADC Lagos governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour to answer a question about Yoruba culture in the Yoruba language

The challenge caused a brief stir in the venue as some audience members protested when Rhodes-Vivour initially began responding in English

Rhodes-Vivour linked the decline of the Yoruba language in Lagos schools to over two decades of APC governance in the state

A question-and-answer session at the 2026 Independence Day edition of The Platform turned into a light-hearted but pointed moment when an attendee challenged Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Lagos State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to respond to a question on Yoruba culture in the Yoruba language itself.

The audience member told Rhodes-Vivour he had watched a recent interview the candidate did with Seun Okinbaloye on Channels Television, during which the subject of Yoruba culture and language was discussed.

Rhodes-Vivour faces a pointed challenge over preserving Yoruba culture and language in Lagos. Photo credit: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Source: Twitter

Referencing the growing inability of Yoruba children in Lagos to speak the language, the attendee asked Rhodes-Vivour what steps he would take as governor to preserve Yoruba culture, tradition, and language, citing China and India as examples of nations where children continue to speak their indigenous languages.

Audience demands response in Yoruba

When Rhodes-Vivour began his reply in English, sections of the audience pushed back, demanding he answer in Yoruba. The protest briefly unsettled proceedings at the venue before the ADC candidate managed to calm the crowd and continued his response, delivering part of it in Yoruba.

Rhodes-Vivour acknowledged the centrality of the language question, saying, "Let me start by saying this is Lagos; Lagos is Yorubaland. No doubt about it. Language is important, language carries the culture and heritage of our people."

He nevertheless noted that his primary duty as a governorship candidate was to speak to governance matters broadly.

APC administration blamed for language decline

Rhodes-Vivour used the moment to criticise how Yoruba has been treated in Lagos schools under successive APC administrations. He claimed that pupils in primary and secondary schools had been punished for speaking the language, which teachers dismissed as vernacular.

"Today, we've had 20-something years of the APC governance but till now, if you speak Yoruba in primary schools or secondary school, they will say it is vernacular and they beat and punish you," he said.

He then directed the questioner to also raise those concerns with representatives of the Lagos State Government who were present at the event.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour accuses APC guber candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour raised fresh questions about APC's Obafemi Hamzat's eligibility to contest the Lagos guber election.

Rhodes-Vivour said his legal team challenged Hamzat's candidacy over testimony that Hamzat swore an oath of allegiance to America. An immigration lawyer testified before the Lagos election tribunal in 2023 that Hamzat had gone through the US naturalisation process.

Source: Legit.ng