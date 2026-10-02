The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced new fee changes for the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme taking effect November 30, 2026

USCIS explained that the updated fees are tied to a legal requirement under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 to fully recover programme administration costs

The changes follow a notice of proposed rulemaking published by the Department of Homeland Security in October 2025

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

Washington, USA - The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that new fees for the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme will come into force on Monday, November 30, 2026.

As reported by BAL Immigration Law, the agency said the revised charges are designed to ensure that the fees paid by EB-5 applicants cover the actual cost of running the programme, help USCIS meet legally required processing-time targets, and reinforce measures to protect programme integrity. IMI Daily also noted the update.

USCIS announces new EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme fees, effective November 30, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What does the EB-5 programme offer?

Congress created the EB-5 programme in 1990 as a channel to boost the U.S. economy through foreign investment and job creation. Under the scheme, eligible foreign investors can qualify for lawful permanent residence, commonly known as a Green Card, by making qualifying investments in the United States and creating jobs for American workers.

The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 placed a direct obligation on USCIS to carry out a programme-specific fee study and set fees at levels that recover the full cost of administering the programme. The same legislation introduced processing-time targets and tightened safeguards against fraud and abuse, including compliance reviews, audits and site visits.

Why is USCIS changing the EB-5 fees?

USCIS stated that it relies primarily on fees paid by immigration applicants rather than on taxpayer funding to finance its operations.

The money collected goes towards reviewing applications, carrying out background checks, verifying eligibility, investigating potential fraud and keeping programme operations running.

USCIS says immigration fees fund application reviews, background checks, fraud investigations and other programme operations. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The final rule that will bring the new fees into effect follows a notice of proposed rulemaking published by the Department of Homeland Security in October 2025.

The EB-5 programme remains one of the employment-based immigration pathways available to foreign nationals seeking permanent residence in the United States, provided they meet the applicable investment and job-creation requirements set by law.

US announces new visa rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had announced new visa rules and listed reasons Nigerians might be denied visa applications.

In updated guidance published by the U.S. Department of State, the agency explained that every visa application is assessed individually under U.S. immigration laws, with consular officers making the final decision after reviewing an applicant's eligibility.

According to the Department of State, most applicants are required to attend an interview at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate, where a consular officer evaluates whether they qualify for the visa category they have applied for.

Source: Legit.ng