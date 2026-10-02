A video of gospel singers Mercy Chinwo and Mera Owili at Bayelsa State's 30th birthday celebration caught fans' attention

Owili greeted Chinwo during the event, but Chinwo's body language left many questioning the state of their relationship

Fans flooded the comments section with observations about the two singers, who share a connection through GNT Nation record label

A short clip from the Bayelsa State 30th birthday celebrations has set tongues wagging after gospel singer Mera Owili posted footage on her Instagram page on Thursday, 1 October 2026, that appeared to reveal some tension between her and fellow gospel artiste Mercy Chinwo.

In the video, Owili was seen moving through the event venue, exchanging pleasantries with guests seated nearby. When she reached Chinwo, she greeted her as she had done with the others.

Reactions trail the awkward greeting between Mercy Chinwo and colleague Mera Owili. Photo credit@mercychinwo/@meraowili

Source: Instagram

However, Chinwo's body language told a different story, as she wore a noticeably straight face throughout the exchange, without smiling or showing any form of happiness towards the other gospel singer.

Mercy Chinwo and Mera Owili's shared history

The two singers are not strangers. Both are connected to GNT Nation, which is Mercy Chinwo's record label, and they have collaborated on music together in the past. That history made Chinwo's lukewarm reaction all the more striking to fans who were watching closely.

Mera Owili shares video of her encounter with Mercy Chinwo at event. Photo credit@meraowili

Source: Instagram

The footage spread quickly, with many viewers pointing to Chinwo's demeanour as evidence that something may have gone wrong between the two.

Here is the Instagram video of the two gospel singers at the event:

Fans react to the viral video

The comments section under Owili's post filled up with strong opinions. Here is what fans had to say:

@ejazzymusic wrote:

"Virtue has been restored. Don't worry make sure they all stream your song in that stadium oooo. Congratulations."

@ruthiejayodi reacted:

"You greeted Mercy that's so good of you, and she been no wan greet you o you."

@cliffordjoyce1 commented:

"Mercy is loved.....una go post rubbish tire nothing fit make me hate her"

@ruthiejayodi added in a follow-up:

"They did share any greeting, Mercy? No gree."

@natashauchenna observed:

"One thing I have learnt especially with friendship with women!!! Keep your mouth shut!! 80% of the time, na gossip they scatter friendship, if your friend shares anything with you , do not share with any of your friends in the name of gist!!"

@bumbee1122 said:

"Na wa this friendship thing is not for the weak. Everybody go dey alright las las"

Neither Chinwo nor Owili has publicly addressed the speculation surrounding the viral moment.

Man shares experience working with Mercy Chinwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a music producer known as Dr Roy recounted his experience working with Mercy Chinwo and producing some of her hit songs.

In an interview on the Honest Brunch podcast, he noted that he once asked the singer for help when his father was sick; Chinwo only said that his father would recover and didn't help.

Source: Legit.ng