NNPC Retail is offering customers a N66 discount on every litre of petrol purchased at participating stations until October 7

The company is also giving N30,000 each to 50 winners through their NNPC Fuel App wallets

Customers must download the NNPC Fuel App, share proof on X and use the #NNPCRetailApp hashtag to qualify

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerians have been given an opportunity to buy petrol at a N66 discount per litre as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail rolls out a special promotion to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Day.

NNPC announced that the discount applies to every litre of petrol purchased at participating NNPC Retail stations.

Nigerians can win N30,000 in their NNPC Fuel App wallets while enjoying a N66 petrol discount. Photo: NNPC

Source: Twitter

The promotion, which runs until October 7, requires customers to pay using the NNPC Fuel App to access the N66 discount.

The company is also offering cash rewards to customers as part of the Independence Day promotion.

NNPC offers N30,000 to 50 Nigerians

On Friday, October 2, NNPC also announced that 50 winners will receive N30,000 each in their NNPC Fuel App wallets.

To participate in the giveaway, customers are required to download the NNPC Fuel App and take a screenshot showing that the application has been successfully downloaded.

Participants must then share the screenshot through a post on X, tag @NNPC_Retail and use the hashtag #NNPCRetailApp.

NNPC Retail also requires participants to follow NNPC Limited across its social media channels.

The company said the promotion is part of its activities to celebrate Nigeria’s 66th Independence Day and engage customers through its digital platform.

NNPC Limited said the Independence Day celebration was an opportunity to recognise the resilience, strength and diversity of Nigerians.

The company said.

“As we celebrate Nigeria's 66th Independence Day, we honour the resilience, strength and diversity that define our great nation."

Motorists have until October 7 to enjoy N66 off every litre of petrol at participating NNPC Retail stations. Photo: NNPC

Source: Twitter

NNPC added that it remained committed to creating value, powering progress and contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous future for Nigeria.

The NNPC Fuel App promotion provides motorists with an opportunity to access the fuel discount while also participating in the giveaway, subject to the stated terms and conditions.

NNPC new petrol prices

In another development, the national oil company on Thursday, October 1, morning showed that NNPCL filling stations in Abuja and surrounding areas had lowered their pump price from N1,395 to N1,370 per litre, a reduction of N25.

In Lagos, the company dropped its price from N1,375 to N1,360 per litre, a N15 cut.

These adjustments follow a recent move by Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which reduced its petrol gantry price by N25 per litre to N1,325.

Dangote announces new diesel price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has dropped the price of diesel, also known as Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), by N70 per litre, bringing its gantry price down to N1,780 from the previous N1,850.

The new rate, which represents a 3.8% cut, took effect on Thursday, October 1, 2026, Nigeria's Independence Day, when the country marked its 66th anniversary.

The refinery did not link the price change to the national holiday, though the downstream petroleum market noted the timing

Source: Legit.ng