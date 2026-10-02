The City Boy Movement announced the appointment of two former Super Eagles defenders to its national leadership structure

Bashir Ahmad, the movement's National Director of Media Monitoring and Rapid Response, made the announcement on Thursday

Both Shehu Abdullahi and Kenneth Omeruo represented Nigeria at multiple FIFA World Cups and the 2019 AFCON

Two former Super Eagles defenders, Shehu Abdullahi and Kenneth Omeruo, have been given official roles within the City Boy Movement, a political support group that is positioning itself ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections.

Bashir Ahmad, the movement's National Director of Media Monitoring and Rapid Response and a member of its National Working Committee, made the announcement on Thursday, confirming the appointments as part of an expansion of its national leadership structure.

The City Boy Movement has announced the appointment of former Super Eagles players Shehu Abdullahi and Kenneth Omeruo to positions in its national leadership structure. Photo by Giuseppe Cacace

Source: Getty Images

Abdullahi was named National Deputy Director of Sports, while Omeruo was given the role of National Assistant Director of Sports.

Ahmad said in his announcement on X (formerly Twitter):

"At the City Boy Movement, we are delighted to welcome Shehu Abdullahi and Kenneth Omeruo to the movement. Shehu Abdullahi joins us as National Deputy Director of Sports, while Kenneth Omeruo takes on the role of National Assistant Director of Sports. Welcome onboard!"

Abdullahi and Omeruo's Super Eagles careers

Abdullahi is a right-back who wore the green and white at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 33-year-old defender was a regular figure in the defensive setup during those tournaments and was part of the squad that secured a bronze medal at AFCON 2019 under German coach Gernot Rohr.

Omeruo has had an even longer run at international level.

The central defender featured at both the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and the 2018 edition in Russia, making him one of a small group of Nigerian players to appear at two different World Cups.

He, too, was part of the 2019 AFCON bronze medal-winning squad.

City Boy Movement expands its structures

The City Boy Movement has been building its national organisation ahead of the 2027 electoral cycle in support of President Bola Tinubu.

According to INEC's official calendar, the 2027 presidential election is billed for 16th January 2027.

The group's leadership directory places Ahmad in a senior communications role, which made him the official spokesperson for Thursday's announcement.

The addition of two recognisable footballing names to its structures is a clear attempt by the movement to broaden its appeal, particularly among younger Nigerians who follow the national team.

Abdullahi and Omeruo bring visibility to the group, even as both men have largely stepped back from the peak of their playing careers.

Neither player has previously been publicly associated with any formal political movement in Nigeria.

Their new roles do not carry electoral mandates but place them within the organisational hierarchy of a group that has stated ambitions for the 2027 contest.

City Boy Movement woman leader arrested

In another development, Legit.ng reported about the EFCC’s arrest of Halimat Adenike Tejuosho, a former south-west zonal coordinator of the City Boy Movement’s women’s wing, over alleged fraud.

The commission had declared Tejuosho wanted months earlier after complaints that she collected money by promising people government appointments and contracts. Investigators allege she used forged documents and fake appointment letters to make the offers seem real.

Source: Legit.ng