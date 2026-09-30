Funke Akindele and Kamo State filmed a playful boxing skit promoting his debut cinema film, StarLomo, which hit theatres on September 25, 2026

The actress jokingly 'punished' the skit maker with boxing gloves for not promoting his movie hard enough

The lighthearted video came weeks after Funke faced criticism for skipping the Lagos premiere of StarLomo on September 20, 2026

Funke Akindele and skit maker Kamo State have teamed up for a hilarious boxing skit, with the Nollywood box-office queen delivering some theatrical coaching on how to sell a movie.

In the Instagram video posted on September 30, 2026, both stars appeared in matching "Starlomo" branded T-shirts inside an upscale living room, trading playful punches with red and white boxing gloves.

Funke Akindele reveals what Kamo State must do to break cinema record. Credit: @kamosate, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The energy was high, and the message was clear: Kamo State needed to push harder for his cinema debut.

Akindele, widely regarded as one of Nigeria's most bankable filmmakers, did not hold back on the lesson. She jokingly declared that she was "boxing" Kamo State because he was not promoting the film aggressively enough.

"Guys, if you want to sell a movie, you push! You promote! You don't sleep!" she said during the skit, delivering the line with the conviction of someone who has turned the Nigerian box office into her personal scoreboard.

Kamo State's cinema debut, *StarLomo*, officially opened across theatres nationwide on September 25, 2026, making the promotional push timely and necessary.

Funke Akindele Breaks Silence on Premiere Absence

The cheerful clip carried a bit more weight given the context surrounding it. Akindele had come under fire from sections of social media after she did not attend the Lagos premiere of StarLomo on September 20, 2026.

Several commenters questioned her commitment to young creatives she collaborates with, with some accusing her of benefiting from rising talents without showing up when it matters. The criticism put a temporary dent in the goodwill between both camps.

Funke Akindele backs Kamo State with advice on setting new cinema record. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @kamostate

Source: Instagram

The boxing skit, therefore, read as Akindele's public show of solidarity, reframing her support not as attendance at an event, but as active promotion of the project itself.

By stepping into the "ring" to cheer Kamo State on, she leaned into humour to address the noise and shift attention back to the film.

The clip ended with both stars laughing and urging viewers to watch *StarLomo* in cinemas, with Akindele reminding the young actor that selling a movie requires relentless energy and zero downtime.

Watch the boxing skit that got everyone talking:

Kamo State's mother speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kamo State's mother stepped forward to address growing speculation about her son's relationship with Funke Akindele, setting the record straight during a recent podcast appearance.

Speaking candidly, she recounted how the professional connection between the two began, explaining that someone reached out to Kamo State about a role on Funke Akindele's set.

She described the encounter as a turning point in her son's career.

Source: Legit.ng