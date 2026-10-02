Carter Efe has successfully defended his celebrity boxing title against rapper Speed Darlington in Lagos

The comedian secured victory after four rounds, with judges handing him a unanimous decision

Moments after retaining his title, Carter Efe boldly named boxing legend Floyd Mayweather as his next potential opponent

Nigerian comedian and content creator Carter Efe has once again proved himself in the celebrity boxing ring after defeating rapper Speed Darlington.

The two entertainers went head-to-head on Thursday at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, during the highly anticipated Chaos in the Ring event.

Carter Efe defends his celebrity boxing title against rapper Speed Darlington in Lagos. Photo: @carterefe/@speeddarlington/IG.

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe retains his crown

The bout went the full four rounds, with both entertainers battling for supremacy before the judges delivered their verdict.

The streamer was eventually declared the winner by unanimous decision, allowing him to retain his celebrity boxing championship.

“After four rounds of action, we go through the judges’ scorecard. Your winner by unanimous decision and still celebrity champion is Carter Efe,” the organisers announced.

Speed Darlington may have entered the ring hoping to dethrone the reigning champion, but Carter Efe walked away with his title still firmly in his possession.

Just when fans might have expected Carter Efe to celebrate his victory, the comedian appeared to already be thinking about his next challenge.

Following his win, Carter Efe revealed that he would like to fight American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather next.

Watch the X video of the moment from the boxing match between Carter Efe and Speed Darlington here:

Reactions trail Carter Efe's victory over Speed Darlington

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@AbsoluteTr38664 stated:

"If na to insult other tribes, speed go get diarrhea of the mouth, but to defend imself, im dey look for 2/ 2 for ground to crush Efe?"

@SirBonaventure wrote:

"Funny but very serious. Does this hits to the head a joke or has any impact? What’s the long term effect of these hits to the head and brain function? Scaryyyyyyy"

@badboyrosko shared:

"Akpi with all due respect we the igbo’s disown you for letting an edo man beat you up"

Carter Efe names boxing legend Floyd Mayweather as his next potential opponent. Photos: @carterefe/IG.

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe shares what Davido told him about insulting Wizkid online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe explained during a Twitch livestream that Davido personally messaged him and warned him never to insult Wizkid again.

The comedian said Davido also addressed claims that he was sending Carter Efe to attack Wizkid, insisting that the singer’s message showed the opposite.

Carter Efe further hinted that he had other information he was keeping private because speaking about it could have serious consequences.

Source: Legit.ng