The Edo State House of Assembly reshuffled its principal officers during plenary on Monday in Benin City

Osawaru, who represents Egor Constituency, emerged under the NDC after defecting from the PDP in May 2026

The lawmaker, a former Deputy Majority Leader, reacted to her new role with a statement on Facebook

The Edo State House of Assembly has a new Minority Leader. Hon. Natasha Osawaru, the lawmaker representing Egor Constituency, was unveiled in the role during a plenary session in Benin City on Monday following a sweeping reshuffle of the Assembly's principal officers.

Her emergence came off the back of fresh caucus realignments within the legislature. Osawaru was elevated on the platform of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), a development that underscores her growing influence since she parted ways with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in May 2026.

Reaction trail Hon. Natasha Osawaru new title in Edo State House of Assembly amid alleged marriage crisis. Photo credit@natashaosawuru

Source: Instagram

From deputy majority leader to minority leader

Before her new appointment, Osawaru served as Deputy Majority Leader, a role through which she built a reputation for robust legislative participation, grassroots advocacy, and consistent championing of youth and women empowerment in the Egor community.

Her transition to Minority Leader marks a significant shift in both her political positioning and the Assembly's leadership structure.

Fans congratulate Hon. Natasha Osawaru as she bags new title in Edo State House of Assembly amid alleged marriage crisis. Photo credit@natasdtasosawuru

Source: Instagram

Following the plenary, Osawaru addressed her new responsibility in a statement shared on her Facebook page, framing the appointment as a call to service rather than a personal achievement.

"This new responsibility is not a title; it is a trust. Our democracy thrives on rigorous debate, accountability, and the courage to advocate for the ordinary citizen without compromise. My commitment to the development of Edo State, the progress of the NDC, and the prosperity of the good people of Egor remains absolute," she wrote.

This is coming amid the rumour that her marriage to 2Baba was troubled and they allegedly

Here is the Instagram post about Natasha Osawaru as he bagged a new post in Edo Assembly below:

Fans React to Natasha Osawaru's New Role

Social media users responded to the news across her page, with comments ranging from congratulatory to light-hearted:

@icy_spixy wrote:

"Congratulations nee Idibia"

@solomilliyana commented:

"The woman with 7 million faces"

@kittyoshone said:

"She looks different"

@yemmy1m reacted:

"Another face?"

@royalhotieness asked:

"Where the baby wey then born sef?"

@sayrah_fost added:

"Always on black n dark shades like an undertaker."

Man shows alleged forest 2Baba lives in Edo

Legit.ng earlier reported that a man working in an area close to where 2Baba allegedly lives in Benin, Edo, shared a video about him.

The man affirmed that he was working in a place known as Amagba, and he laughed at the area where his lover camped the music star.

He lamented about how the singer has reduced him to a laughingstock because of his new love life, which has been trending online.

Source: Legit.ng