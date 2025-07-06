A video has recently gone viral showing 2Baba (Innocent Idibia) and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, enjoying themselves at her mother’s 67th birthday

The clip reflects a moment of joy for the couple as Natasha’s mother, celebrating her milestone, beams with family around her

However, fans have raised questions, especially because 2Baba was noticeably absent from his daughter’s graduation ceremony

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has been spotted enjoying a family moment with his new wife, Natasha, at her mother’s 67th birthday celebration.

The birthday party, held in honour of Natasha's mum, drew close friends and family who gathered to celebrate the milestone.

In a video that surfaced online, 2Baba was seen sitting beside his newly married wife Natasha, holding her hand affectionately. At one point, Natasha noticed the camera and quickly turned her face away in a shy gesture.

Her mother, the celebrant, wore a stunning white gown that many said resembled a wedding dress. Her neatly styled hair and glowing presence also drew attention.

Fans raise concerns over 2Baba’s priorities

While some fans admired the loved-up couple and the elegance of the event, others expressed displeasure.

They criticised 2Baba for attending a party while missing his daughter’s graduation ceremony just days earlier.

Olivia Idibia, 2Baba’s second daughter with actress Annie Idibia, recently graduated from primary school. Videos from the event, proudly shared by Annie, showed her present to support their daughter, but singer 2Baba was nowhere to be seen.

Social media users reminded the singer to stay present in his children's lives and warned against future complaints of parental alienation.

Some comments also targeted Natasha’s mother, questioning her birthday outfit and asking whether she was celebrating a birthday or a wedding.

Recent backlash about 2baba and his ways

This isn’t the first time 2Baba has drawn criticism lately. A few days ago, he apologised publicly to his wife Annie after facing backlash over remarks he made during a recent interview.

However, a few fans and celebrities tried to beg on his behave.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to video about 2baba

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of 2baba at his mother-in-law's birthday. Here are comments below:

@koma_kemzy reacted:

"Birthday or wedding? Is that not Natta’s mum getting married?"

@esq.ng shared:

"The real person behind the spell."

@official_signaturestripes commented:

"Later in the future now, they'll say the Annie is poisoning his children's mind against him forgetting they're all on the media and can see all these things."

@obuksomega wrote:

"When the child grows up and refuses that he walks her down the aisle, they’ll say Annie has turned her against her father forgetting how he neglected her and her sibling for a strange woman."

@akubokwu said:

"So what’s wrong with him attending his mom-in love birthday party ? Leave this guy make e enjoy his honeymoon o."

@adelakuntufayl stated:

"On behalf of brotherhood and fatherhood, we reject him."

Man shows forest 2Baba lives in Edo

Legit.ng had reported that a man working in an area close to where 2Baba's allegedly lives in Benin, Edo, shared a video about him.

The man affirmed that he was working in a place known as Amagba, and he laughed at the area the music star was camped by his lover.

