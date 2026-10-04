Akwa Ibom government announced a special declaration ahead of the 2026 World Teachers' Day celebration on October 5

The state government set aside October 5 as a teaching-free day as part of efforts to honour teachers across the state

The declaration signals Akwa Ibom's commitment to recognising the contributions of teachers to education in Nigeria

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Akwa Ibom State has declared Monday, October 5, 2026, a teaching-free day as part of its plans to mark this year's World Teachers' Day, giving educators across the state a break from classroom duties in their honour.

The declaration positions October 5 as a day of celebration rather than instruction, with the state government setting aside the internationally recognised date to appreciate the role teachers play in shaping the lives of students and communities.

Akwa Ibom state declares Monday, October 5, 2026, a work-free day for teachers to mark World Teachers’ Day. Photo credit: @PastorUmoEno

Source: Twitter

World Teachers' Day 2026 Global Celebration is observed on Monday, October 5, 2026, marking the 60th anniversary of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

By suspending classroom teaching on that date, the government of the south-south state is signalling a deliberate effort to move beyond routine acknowledgement and give teachers the opportunity to be celebrated without the demands of their daily responsibilities.

A gesture towards Nigerian educators

Teachers in Nigeria have long called for greater recognition of their work, particularly amid ongoing conversations about education funding, welfare, and classroom conditions. The Akwa Ibom declaration adds the state's voice to broader efforts across the country to elevate the status of the teaching profession.

The teaching-free day is expected to form part of wider activities the state government plans to organise in connection with the 2026 World Teachers' Day commemorations.

See a social media post about the 2026 World Teachers' Day celebration below:

Teachers' Day 2026: Ekiti declares Monday work-free

In the same vein, teachers in Ekiti State are to observe Monday, October 5, as a work-free day to participate in activities marking the 2026 World Teachers’ Day, according to the State Commissioner for Education, Adebimpe Aderiye.

Aderiye equally commended the teachers for their contributions to the development of education and the future of the children in the state.

The Ekiti government's statement partly read:

" All parents, guardians, school authorities and students are, therefore, advised to take note and make the necessary arrangements."

Kwara governor marks World Teachers' Day

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq equally declared October 5 a holiday for teachers across his state. The announcement came through a statement released on Friday by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mashood Agboola.

AbdulRazaq praised teachers for their resilience and their role in human capital development, and extended his goodwill to educators across Kwara.

Meanwhile, at the federal level, the Ministry of Education has inaugurated a planning committee in Abuja to coordinate the President's Teachers and Schools Excellence Awards. The federal government said it is committed to recognising outstanding teachers and strengthening the teaching profession as a key pillar of national development.

Check out a tweet below about the 2026 World Teachers’ Day:

Independence: Embassies, banks announce closures

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that diplomatic missions in Nigeria are among the institutions expected to observe the 2026 Independence Day public holiday.

Members of the public with appointments at embassies or consulates on Thursday, October 1, should confirm their schedules and make alternative arrangements where necessary.

Similarly, banks, including Access Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Zenith Bank, will shut their physical branches across the country.

Source: Legit.ng