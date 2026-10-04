Hundreds of APC and Accord members in Oluyole LGA joined the APM, while over 1,000 APM members in the same area crossed to the APC

More than 3,000 PDP and Accord members in Ibadan North-East LGA defected to the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections

A former personal assistant to ex-Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu was among those who left the APC for the APM in Oluyole

A wave of political defections has swept through at least two local government areas in Oyo State, with thousands of party members switching allegiances across the APC, APM, PDP and Accord ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In Oluyole Local Government Area, hundreds of APC and Accord members joined the APM in a ceremony where they were received by party leaders including the Oluyole APM chairman, Alhaji Hamzat Nasir, chairmanship candidate Hon. Olaide Settle, and the council's vice chairman, Hon. Adeniyi Akorede. The defectors were led by Chief Adewale Alatise, known as Afama, who described the APM as a platform suited to progressive politics.

Defection and counter-defection hit APC, PDP, APM and Accord Party in Oyo Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig, @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

According to Tribune, the APM's House of Representatives candidate for Oluyole Federal Constituency and current council chairman, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, linked the party's growing appeal to Governor Seyi Makinde's administration and said ward-to-ward mobilisation had been intensified in preparation for 2027.

Among the new APM members was Ajiboye Akande Sangogade, known as Boye Nation, who previously served as personal assistant to former Power Minister Chief Adebayo Adelabu. Sangogade stressed that his move had nothing to do with his former boss. "I was a former Personal Assistant (PA) to Chief Adebayo Adelabu. I am not in any way in crisis with anyone. I'm mature enough to make a decision," he said. He added that support for Governor Makinde and APM governorship candidate Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi was driven by his desire to give young people a stronger role in politics.

Counter-defections also hit APM in Oluyole

In the same local government, more than 1,000 APM members turned around and joined the APC. Led by Hon. Mustapha Kazeem, popularly called Oba Oluyole, the group was received at the APC secretariat in Oke-Ado, Ibadan by the state party chairman, Otunba Moses Alake-Adeyemo, and members of the State Executive Committee.

Mustapha said the group left the APM over dissatisfaction with the state's political leadership. Adeyemo urged the new members to set aside past differences and commit to the party's success.

3,000-plus join APC in Ibadan North-East

In Ibadan North-East LGA, the APC recorded another significant intake when more than 3,000 PDP and Accord members formally joined its ranks. The PDP candidate for Ibadan North-East State Constituency II, Hon. Hammed Taoreed Ademola, and Accord aspirant Hon. Adedapo Ojo led their supporters into the party.

Ademola was blunt about his reasoning. "I did my due diligence and I came to realise any ticket outside the APC is a mere tissue paper which cannot take a candidate anywhere in 2027," he said.

Ojo echoed the sentiment, saying he and his group had tried to build Accord into a credible alternative before concluding it was not viable. "We wasted our time, energy and resources on an unproductive exercise," he said.

APC governorship candidate Senator Sharafadeen Alli welcomed the new members and promised an inclusive administration if elected, including regular payment of salaries and pensions, infrastructure investment across all 33 local government areas, and the establishment of an ICT hub in Ibadan within six months of taking office.

APM suffers mass defections in Oyo Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

APM chieftain asks Tinubu to resign

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was told to resign immediately over growing insecurity in Nigeria, particularly the recent school abduction in Oyo State.

APM chieftain, Olufemi Ajadi, condemned the government's inaction following the incident, emphasising the need for accountability.

Ajadi also called for stronger collaboration and decentralisation in security operations to combat rising violence and crime.

Source: Legit.ng