Social media activist VeryDarkMan called out Apostle Arome Osayi over a crusade conference flyer that listed the cleric under the United States

VDM questioned why Arome distanced himself from his Nigerian roots after obtaining US residency, saying the cleric had "dumped" his identity

Fans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, with some praising VDM's accountability stance and others offering a different explanation

Social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) has turned up the heat on Apostle Arome Osayi in their ongoing online feud, this time targeting a promotional flyer for an upcoming Cameroon for Jesus Crusade Conference.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on September 30, 2026, VDM took issue with how Osayi was listed on the flyer.

Apostle Arome’s U.S. listing on a Cameroon crusade flyer draws VeryDarkMan’s attention. Photo: verydarkblackman/apostlearome

Source: Instagram

While other ministers on the bill were identified under Nigeria and other countries, Arome Osayi appeared as a representative of the United States.

That detail alone was enough to set VDM off.

"If I tell you that Osayi is a clown, take it from me, he's a clown. And he's a proper clown," he said in the clip.

VDM questions Arome Osayi's Nigerian identity

VDM did not hold back as he pressed the cleric on the decision to be associated with the US rather than Nigeria on the flyer.

"You that was giving US residency which day? You don forget when? You don forget Nigeria? You of which day? You don dump your roots. You don't want associate with us anymore, and now you want come dey give us healing? And claim dey see vision for us?" he said.

The activist insisted that holding residency or citizenship in another country does not strip a person of their original nationality.

"You are not an American. See how you're so quick to dump Nigeria. See how you quickly change your identity for your slavemasters," he added.

He also directed a broader message at Nigerians in the diaspora, urging them not to abandon where they came from.

"Whether you like it or not, you are still a Nigerian. So always embrace your heritage," he said.

VDM wrapped up his message by reminding the apostle of his Edo origins.

"Osayi is an Edo man. You are an Edo man," he said, before signing off with: "So come back to your senses, Mr Osayi. Clown."

Watch VDM call out Apostle Arome Osayi over his U.S. residency in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to VDM's video on Arome Osayi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@verydarkoracle wrote:

"This man don buy market 😂"

@eagleeyez_officials commented:

"This man no know say you carry am for mind come back 😂😂😂"

@okaforndidiamakaprincess reacted:

"👏🔥🔥This is the Accountability the Body of Christ has been missing, this is the new light & truth, There's no more room for manipulation and deception"

@mentorofficiall said:

"You are the realest eye opener my PRESIDO VDM 🙌🙌❤️❤️"

@kobam_majesty noted:

"Pastor wey Don lock his comment section 😂😂😂"

@markotabor asked:

"Why would he put a US flag there, na so thing dey shack am?"

@chrischrysla offered a different take:

"To my understanding, he now bases in the USA and that is where he is coming from for the event or program. So the country flag there is not for nationality's sake but for where they are currently based and where they are coming from for the event."

Apostle Arome appears under the U.S. on a Cameroon crusade flyer, VeryDarkMan reacts. Photo: verydarkblackman/apostlearome

Source: Instagram

Apostle Arome Osayi takes action amid backlash over viral sermon

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Arome Osayi faced backlash after his sermon about Nigeria’s national calling and spiritual revival went viral on social media.

VeryDarkMan and Solomon Buchi criticised different aspects of his message, questioning the role of religion in Nigeria’s development and moral conduct.

Amid the growing criticism, Arome Osayi took swift action by disabling comments on his social media page.

Source: Legit.ng