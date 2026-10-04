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Reactions Trail Soludo’s Son Ozonna’s Live Performance at Abuja Event: “What Key Is He Singing?"
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Reactions Trail Soludo’s Son Ozonna’s Live Performance at Abuja Event: “What Key Is He Singing?"

by  Olumide Alake
2 min read
  • Ozonna Soludo, son of Anambra Governor Charles Soludo, was spotted performing at a Culture Fest event in Abuja
  • A video of Ozonna singing at the Abuja Lounge surfaced online on Sunday, October 4, 2026, catching many by surprise
  • Fans and social media users reacted with mixed feelings after the video went viral

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Governor Charles Soludo's son, Ozonna, turned heads after a video of him performing at an Independence Day event in Abuja went viral on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

The clip, shared on Instagram, showed Ozonna taking the stage at a Culture Fest held at Abuja Lounge in the Federal Capital Territory. According to the caption, Ozonna did a special Independence Day appearance in the FCT.

Soludo's son Ozonna performs a song at an event in Abuja
Soludo's son Ozonna shows his music prowess at an event in Abuja. Credit: ozonna
Source: Instagram

Ozonna Soludo's surprise performance

The performance appeared to be unannounced, catching fans who would have loved to attend completely off guard. Ozonna, who has been building a profile as a singer and dancer, drew reactions from across social media, with many viewers weighing in on both his stage presence and vocal delivery.

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The Independence Day setting added a layer of symbolism to the appearance, with Ozonna choosing the holiday as the backdrop for what seemed like a low-key but notable public moment.

Ozonna Soludo took the stage in Abuja at Independence Day event.
Ozonna Soludo’s Abuja performance caught fans by surprise. Credit: ozonna.
Source: Instagram

The video of Soludo's son performing at an event in Abuja is below:

Reactions to Ozonna's performance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens on Instagram below:

@the_ladydebbie wrote:

"Wow he has hidden voice😐 Keep hiding it"

@ugochukwualadum commented:

"Imagine, and they didn't informed us earlier, we would have been there to cheer our own bro Ozonna"

@datsalesman said:

"Sometimes eeh, self believe go put person for gbaria oo"

@zinnysugar reacted:

"It's the ikweji dance on the bottom right, for me"

@benson_onyekachi wrote:

"What key is bro singing in? Abi na padlock?"

@nenejones_esq commented:

"Our own baby Oku is in town and we were not informed? Was he welcomed by dancers at the airport?"

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Ozonna debuts blonde braids in new look

Legit.ng previously reported that Ozonna Soludo caused a stir online after debuting a new hairstyle.

The budding singer, who used to rock a blonde afro, was seen wearing blonde braids in new photos he shared on Instagram.

In a previous chat with content creator Goodybagg, Ozonna stated that anyone visible and confident would be hated, adding that despite Nigerians' dislike for him, he wouldn't stop being himself.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

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Charles Soludo
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