Canada confirmed which categories of partners qualify for an open work permit while living in the country with their spouse

The eligibility covers three distinct types of relationships, including one that many applicants may not be aware of

The announcement clarifies who can apply under the sponsorship route for permanent residence in Canada

Canada has outlined the three categories of partners who qualify for an open work permit when they join their spouse in the country.

According to the Canadian government, the eligible partner types are a spouse, a common-law partner, and a conjugal partner. The announcement directly addresses one of the most common questions among immigrants navigating the country's family reunification pathways.

Canada names 3 types of partners who can qualify for an open work permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/Inna Dodor

Source: Getty Images

Open work permit in Canada

a spouse common-law partner conjugal partner

Under the official guidance on who can apply, Canada stated:

"You can apply for an open work permit if you're 1 of the following: a spouse, common-law partner or conjugal partner living in Canada who's being sponsored for permanent residence."

The inclusion of conjugal partners is particularly notable. Unlike spouses or common-law partners, a conjugal partner is typically someone in a committed relationship who has been unable to live with their partner continuously for at least one year, often due to immigration barriers or other exceptional circumstances. This category exists to accommodate couples whose situations do not fit the more standard definitions of a partnership.

What the Canada open work permit means

An open work permit allows the holder to work for almost any employer in Canada, giving partners of sponsored individuals the ability to earn an income while their permanent residence application is being processed. This can be a critical financial lifeline, especially given the length of time some sponsorship applications take to finalise.

The policy means that partners who are already in Canada and are actively being sponsored do not have to wait until their permanent residence is approved before they can legally enter the workforce. They can apply for the open work permit as soon as they meet the eligibility criteria and begin working while their status is being regularised.

For Nigerians and other Africans considering the japa route through family sponsorship, understanding this distinction between the three partner categories is essential to determining whether they qualify and can apply for work authorisation upon arrival.

Canada names relatives citizens can sponsor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canadian citizens and permanent residents can sponsor certain relatives for permanent residence under two specific categories.

The rules cover orphaned brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and grandchildren below 18, as well as one relative of any age where the sponsor has no other eligible family member they can sponsor.

Source: Legit.ng