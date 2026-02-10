2Baba has granted an interview in which he spoke about his life and career following his marriage to his new wife, Natasha

The singer moved on from his first marriage to Annie Idibia, which lasted several years

During the interview, he also spoke about his relationship with his ex-wife and shared his regrets as they relate to his children

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has granted an interview in which he spoke about his family life after moving on with his new wife, Natasha Osawuru.

The music star made headlines months ago after announcing the end of his marriage to Annie Idibia, which lasted many years.

Fans react to 2Baba's interview about his past and jhis children. Photo credit@official2baba

Source: Instagram

The African Queen crooner appeared on Television Continental’s Mic On podcast with Seun Okinbaloye, where he opened up about his past.

During the conversation, the host asked 2Baba about Annie and requested clarity on what truly happened between them.

In response, 2Baba said he would not go into details but confirmed that he has moved on from the crashed marriage. He added, however, that he is currently in a good place with his ex-wife.

2Baba speaks about his children from different women

The singer was also asked about his relationship with all his children. According to him, he has not been the best father and admitted that he missed out on many moments in their lives.

2Baba grants interview about his past and new life. Photo credit@official2baba

Source: Instagram

He said he wishes he could turn back the hands of time to relive those moments with his children.

Sharing more, the Coded Tunes crooner explained that his music career contributed to his absence in certain aspects of his children’s upbringing. He, however, vowed to do his best going forward to be a better father.

While praising his children, 2Baba stated that they are well-grounded and doing well.

Recall that a few months ago, the singer was dragged online after he was spotted at his mother-in-law’s birthday celebration while missing the graduation ceremony of his second daughter with Annie Idibia.

Here is the Instagram video of 2baba's interview below:

How fans reacted to 2Baba's interview

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@manlike)aea wrote:

:"Tubaba na honest man! The world don’t like them."

@unclesegelooh shared:

"This is emotional. Everyman wants to get it right, particularly with the children of that marriage".

@enginr _dokunbo stated:

"No man is perfect. You are doing your thing, man. Respect, my legend."

@lagosbimpv reacted:

"Baba no fit talk the fact that but to be real he definitely regret some aspect which he think he need to bring back and do it right but no matter what that is just life baba."

@godson45 commented:

"Person wey una suppose kidnap to rehab una Dey ask stupid questions wey go trigger him state."

Teebillz shares what 2Baba told him

Legit.ng had reported that Teebillz had reacted to the viral video of singer 2Baba and his new wife have some alteration both in Nigeria and London.

The singer had allegedly been attacked twice in the videos circulating online, causing concern among his fans. The talent manager recalled the emotional moments he and 2Baba have shared and what the singer told him in confidence.

Source: Legit.ng