Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa attended the funeral wake of prominent businessman Wicknell Chivayo on Friday, October 2, 2026

The president's arrival in a Mercedes-Maybach bearing the iconic ZIM 1 number plates drew significant attention from viewers online

A large crowd of mourners, government officials, and military personnel gathered at the high-profile funeral wake

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa turned heads when he showed up at the funeral wake of prominent businessman Wicknell Chivayo, with his grand entrance quickly becoming a talking point online.

The president arrived at the wake on Friday, October 2, 2026, travelling in a Mercedes-Maybach fitted with the distinctive "ZIM 1" presidential number plates.

Zimbabwean president attends Chivayo’s funeral in a closely watched appearance. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Footage of the arrival was shared by HeraldZimbabwe on X, giving the public a close look at the proceedings.

Mourners and Officials Gather for Chivayo's Wake

The scene at the venue was one of scale and formality. A large crowd had assembled, with many mourners dressed in white robes as the motorcade made its way through the gathering.

Government officials in formal attire were present alongside military and security personnel, lending the event the feel of a state occasion.

The presidential motorcade moved at a measured pace through the crowd as Mnangagwa arrived to pay his respects.

The high-profile attendance reflected Chivayo's standing as a well-connected figure within Zimbabwe's political and business circles.

Mercedes-Maybach and ZIM 1 Plates Spark Online Buzz

Beyond the significance of the president's presence, it was the vehicle itself that caught the eye of many watching online.

The Mercedes-Maybach is widely recognised as a symbol of elite executive transport, and paired with the "ZIM 1" registration plates, it left little doubt about the identity of the occupant.

The combination of the luxury car and the distinctive plates became a notable talking point among social media users who viewed footage of the arrival.

Watch the video of the president's arrival below:

Popular preacher sends scary warning ahead of Wicknell Chivayo’s burial. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Chivayo's last post on social media sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire Chivayo's last post hours before his helicopter crash death had raised concern online.

Chivayo published the post on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, just hours before the fatal crash. Titled "Appreciating Relationships Built Over Decades… Saved the Best for Last," the lengthy tribute paid tribute to the legal professionals who had supported him over the years.

The message ran to several hundred words and carried a reflective, almost valedictory quality that many followers said they found unsettling in hindsight.

Source: Legit.ng