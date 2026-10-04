The Oman government confirmed that visitors from more than 100 countries can enter the country without a visa for up to 14 days

The exemption covers two groups of countries, giving eligible travellers a straightforward route into Oman in 2026

Three specific family members also qualify for the visa-free facility, even if they hold a different nationality from the primary traveller

Oman has confirmed that citizens from over 100 countries and regions can enter the country without a visa for stays of up to 14 days, as part of a broader push to make tourism more accessible in 2026.

The Omani government announced the policy via its official entry visa guidance page, noting that the exempted countries are split into two groups.

Oman names three family members who can get 14-day visa-free entry. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Travellers falling under either category are eligible to enter Oman without obtaining a visa in advance.

Oman visa-free entry: 3 family members who also qualify

Beyond the individual traveller, Oman has extended the visa-free benefit to three specific family members, even if those relatives do not hold citizenship of one of the qualifying countries. The three are:

1. Husband.

2. Wife.

3. Children.

This means a family travelling together can all benefit from the 14-day visa-free entry, provided the primary traveller is a national of one of the more than 100 eligible countries or regions.

What the policy means for travellers

The exemption removes the need for pre-arrival visa applications for eligible visitors, reducing paperwork and wait times before travel.

Oman's inclusion of spouses and children in the policy is particularly significant for mixed-nationality families, who would otherwise need to apply for visas separately for members who do not qualify on the basis of their own passport.

The move is in line with Oman's stated national efforts to promote tourism and improve the experience of international visitors arriving in the country.

Travellers planning a trip to Oman are advised to verify their country's eligibility and review the full details of the visa-free entry conditions on the Oman Ministry of Foreign Affairs official website before making travel arrangements.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Oman had named five countries whose citizens can enter its country without a visa in 2026.

Oman deports 3,000 workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oman had fined, sacked and deported 3,000 workers.

The ministry said 6,707 inspection visits were conducted as part of efforts to enforce compliance with Oman's Labour Law and tighten oversight of the country's workforce.

Inspectors found 11,172 workers operating in breach of labour regulations.

Source: Legit.ng