Naira Marley invited music promoter Sam Larry onto the stage during his performance at the 10th Supremacy Concert in Lagos

Sam Larry's energetic dance moves quickly went viral, with fans dubbing his signature moves 'legwork' online

The stage appearance marked one of Sam Larry's first major public outings since surviving a serious car accident in July 2026

Nigerian singer Naira Marley turned heads at the 10th edition of the Supremacy Concert on 3 October 2026 when he pulled music promoter Sam Larry onto the stage mid-performance, setting off a chain of laughter and chatter across social media.

The concert, held at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos to mark the event's decade milestone and Nigeria's Independence Day, brought together a heavyweight lineup including Tiwa Savage, Kizz Daniel, and Wande Coal. But it was an unplanned moment involving Sam Larry that captured the internet's attention.

Sam Larry shows his fun side as he joins Naira Marley on stage at concert. Credit: samlarry01

Source: Instagram

Sam Larry steals the moment

As Naira Marley performed, he gestured for Sam Larry to join him, and the promoter wasted no time making his presence felt. Dressed in a colourful outfit and cap, he moved energetically across the stage, launching into what fans quickly labelled his signature "legwork." He also acknowledged the crowd, drawing cheers from those in attendance.

Sam Larry's major outing since car crash

The appearance held added significance given what Sam Larry had been through in the months leading up to the concert. In July 2026, the promoter was involved in a serious car accident on the Lagos-Calabar coastal road that claimed the life of his bouncer.

He had made very few public appearances since, making his energetic return to the spotlight all the more notable to fans who had been following his recovery.

Sam Larry returned to the stage months after a serious car crash. Credit: samlarry01

Source: UGC

The video showing the moment Sam Larry joined Naira Marley on stage at the event is below:

Reactions to Sam Larry's dance moves

Online reactions were largely warm, with many on Instagram focusing on the fun energy of the moment and the visible bond between the two longtime associates.

Here is what fans said online:

@iskemeralds_:

"In all no die ooo"

@bigzeerealtor265411:

"Always happy whenever I see NM aje ,u too much Eje"

@_ogidiga:

"Till date I still regret that I believed wrong accusations on this guys...this life always get your fact right before laying accusations on someone....bigger you NM"

@misterfrosh:

"E no dey joke with Sam!"

@philip674p:

"Their friendship very tight"

Naira Marley reacts as Zinoleesky signs first artiste

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Zinoleesky has wasted no time building his music empire. The Nigerian singer announced on Thursday, October 1, that he has signed his first artist, Wazi Yung, to his newly launched record label, Zinodict Music.

The announcement sparked reactions from many, including Naira Marley, who showed support for his former signee.

Source: Legit.ng