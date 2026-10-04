Alhaji Kabir Bature Sarkin Alhazai, chairman of the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board, resigned from his position

Sarkin Alhazai addressed his resignation letter to the Secretary to the Katsina State Government but gave no reason for leaving

His exit makes him the third political appointee under Governor Dikko Radda to leave office in recent days

The Chairman of the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Kabir Bature Sarkin Alhazai, has stepped down from his role, becoming the third appointee of the Governor Dikko Umar Radda administration to exit office in quick succession.

Sarkin Alhazai communicated his decision through a formal letter addressed to the Secretary to the Katsina State Government. He offered no explanation for his departure.

Chairman of the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board resigns Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Sarkin Alhazai's tenure at the board

According to Daily Trust, Governor Radda had appointed Sarkin Alhazai to lead the board in 2023. In his resignation letter, the chairman reflected on his time in the role with appreciation rather than grievance, describing the position as one that gave him the chance to dedicate himself to public service.

He used the letter to thank Governor Radda for entrusting him with the appointment, and separately acknowledged the support he received from the Secretary to the State Government, members of the State Executive Council, staff of the Pilgrims Welfare Board, and other stakeholders throughout his time in office.

Third Radda appointee to leave in recent days

The resignation adds to a pattern of departures from the Radda administration, with Sarkin Alhazai's exit coming shortly after two other political appointees left their positions. No details about those earlier departures or any link between the three resignations were disclosed.

Chairman of the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board tenders resignation letter Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Legit.ng