Violence broke out at a polling area in Ejigbo, Osun State, during the ongoing governorship election

Video footage captured voters, residents, and INEC officials fleeing the scene as tension escalated

The cause of the violence remained unclear, and casualty details could not be confirmed at the time of filing

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ejigbo, Osun State - Voting in Ejigbo, Osun State, came to a halt on Saturday after violence erupted at a polling area during the state's governorship election, forcing officials and residents to abandon the scene.

Video footage from the affected area showed officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alongside voters and residents, running in different directions as the situation deteriorated rapidly.

Violence disrupts Osun election in Ejigbo as voting is halted as Osun residents and officials run for safety

Source: Original

As reported by Channels Television, people were seen leaving the polling area in a hurry, with motorcycles and vehicles moving through the vicinity as those present tried to get to safety.

Osun election: Violence hits Ejigbo polling area

The outbreak threw voting activities at the location into disarray. INEC officials, who are responsible for conducting the election, were among those seen fleeing alongside ordinary residents caught up in the chaos.

The precise trigger for the violence had not been established at the time this report was filed. Information on whether anyone was hurt or whether any property was damaged could not be independently confirmed.

Osun election situation remains unclear

The governorship election in Osun State was ongoing at the time of the incident, with voters across the state expected to cast ballots to determine the next governor.

The disruption in Ejigbo raised concerns about the conduct of the exercise in that part of the state.

It remained unclear, at the time of reporting, whether voting would resume at the affected polling area or what steps INEC planned to take in response to the breakdown.

Reactions as violence erupts in Osun election

An X user, @dammiedammie35, shared video of the chaos at the polling area.

@frederickstolu

"Omo... this election get as e be o. Imagine, we can't even have a free and fair election for once. What did God put in oyinbo's brain that's not in ours?"

@deeeLM10

"This is what they will always do any place dey know it has more population; they will try to violence the place so INEC can cancel the vote coming from there."

@Omoola2096

"This one no funny at all. Election should be about votes, not violence. When is our election in this country going to be free and fair? Security chaos agencies need to step in immediately and protect voters."

@hajjd26

"This is unacceptable. Security agencies need to intervene immediately. Let citizens vote in peace. No to violence."

Thugs disrupt voting at Aregbesola's polling unit

Recall that suspected thugs stormed the polling unit of former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola and chased away voters during the governorship election.

The incident triggered tension at the polling unit and forced voters to abandon the area.

Security agencies had not responded to the disruption at the time of filing the report.

Police arrest 100 in Osun amid 2026 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that security operatives arrested about 100 people allegedly brought from neighbouring states to interfere with the Osun governorship election.

The Commissioner of Police overseeing the election confirmed the suspects were linked to Ondo and Ekiti states.

Governor Ademola Adeleke announced plans for an independent inquiry into reported killings and violence tied to the election process.

Source: Legit.ng