South Korea's government has published a full breakdown of 15 visa categories available to foreign nationals on its official immigration page

The categories span a wide range of purposes, from short-term visits and medical treatment to marriage migration and investment

Africans looking to relocate or visit South Korea can now explore all available visa routes through one central platform

South Korea has published a comprehensive list of 15 visa categories for foreign nationals, providing a clear pathway for individuals seeking to travel, work, study, or settle in the country.

Foreigners can apply for these visas on the South Korean government's official visa portal, where applicants can browse each category and begin the application process in English.

Categories of South Korean visas for foreigners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

South Korea's 15 visa categories

The categories are grouped to reflect different purposes of travel and stay. They include:

Short-Term Visit, Medical Treatment, Study, Language Training, Professional, Intra-Company Transfer, Journalism, Religious Affairs, Investment, International Trade, Overseas Korean, Work and Visit, Family Visitor, Dependent Family, Marriage Migrant, Trainee, Non-Professional, and Diplomacy and Official Business.

Each category is presented with a dropdown on the Immigration portal, allowing prospective applicants to explore specific requirements, documentation, and eligibility criteria before submitting an application.

South Korea: What this means for foreigners

For Nigerians and other Africans considering South Korea as a destination, whether for tourism, business, or long-term relocation, the portal provides a single, accessible starting point. Categories such as Investment and International Trade are particularly relevant for business-minded individuals, while Study and Language Training open doors for students looking to pursue academic or cultural programmes in the country.

The Marriage Migrant and Dependent Family categories also cater to those with Korean spouses or family members already residing in the country, broadening the range of people who may qualify for a visa.

South Korea: Countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that South Korea outlined short-term visa-free guidelines for 62 countries and territories.

Authorized stay durations are 30, 90, and 180 days, depending on bilateral treaties.

Source: Legit.ng