Nollywood actor Pa James posted a video of himself cooking and eating on TikTok, which quickly went viral on social media

Fans flooded the comment sections with concern after spotting the veteran actor in the clips

Pa James has since responded to the reactions, revealing the real reason he took to the kitchen

Veteran Nollywood actor Kayode Olasehinde Ajirebi, popularly known as Pa James, has addressed the wave of concern that followed a viral TikTok video showing him cooking and eating alone.

The clip, which surfaced on Friday, August 15, 2026, spread rapidly across social media platforms. Many fans who stumbled on the footage expressed worry about the veteran actor's welfare, with several questioning the whereabouts of his family and children.

Nigerians express concern for Pa James following viral TikTok videos. Credit: pajames.

Source: Instagram

Responding directly in the comment section of his TikTok page, the actor kept it light and unbothered, writing:

"no stress o, cooking is My Hobby."

Why Fans Are Worried About Pa James

The concern stems largely from Pa James's standing as one of Nigeria's beloved veteran entertainers.

He rose to national fame through his memorable role in the long-running Wale Adenuga Productions classic, Papa Ajasco, and has remained a recognisable figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

For many Nigerians, seeing an actor of his stature cooking alone triggered deeper questions about how the country treats its veteran entertainers after their prime years in the spotlight.

Pa James reacts to concern about his cooking video on social media. Credit: pajames

Source: Instagram

Social media users were divided in their reactions, with some finding nothing wrong with the video while others read it as a sign of neglect.

The viral video of Pa James cooking on TikTok is below:

What Fans Said About Pa James

@ade__femi wrote:

"Wale adenuga you no try"

@dominus_the_inevitable_ reacted:

"Omo them reap most of our legends cha .. 😢😢😢"

@soniasteels7 asked:

"My question is were are his kids"

@tboychrt observed:

"But how come women do well than men after retiring in our film industry"

@gbolahan701 shared:

"As a man make sure you prepare for your old age …. Don't let family responsibility kill ur plan ….. he's better than some of his age mates"

@netclothingglobal pushed back:

"To cook and eat now hav become a Sin. I see some Asking where are his kids. Some people love cooking as a hubby. And there's nothing bad if he decides to cook his own mean once in a While. Some people do it as fun. Gen z generation"

@o_bezzz hinted:

"Something Dey my mind to talk but nor be my mouth Uner go hear the comment Uner dey find"

Pa James himself appeared unfazed by the attention, standing by cooking as a personal pastime rather than a sign of hardship.

Pa James' colleague pleads for donations

Legit.ng previously reported that Pa James' colleague Papa Ajasco humbly requested donations for a new phone.

In a new video shared on Sunday, March 15, 2026, via Papa Ajasco and actress Liz Da Silva's Instagram pages, the actor shared his bank details to receive donations.

The video's caption stated that Papa Ajasco needs a phone, as the one used to create his Instagram page belonged to his daughter.

Source: Legit.ng