Davido took to X on Thursday, August 13, 2026, to allege that the APC brought a fake national chairman to Osun State

The singer has been vocal about Osun State politics, with his uncle Ademola Adeleke seeking a second term as governor

This comes days after Davido accused Imo State governor Hope Uzodinma of attempting to influence the Osun election

Davido has stirred fresh controversy online after making a pointed allegation against the All Progressives Congress ahead of the upcoming governorship election in Osun State.

The Afrobeats star took to X on Thursday, 13 August 2026, claiming the opposition party had gone as far as parading a fake national chairman in the state to drum up support for their governorship candidate, Amubo.

Reactions as Davido accuses APC of bringing fake national chairman to Osun State ahead of election. Photo credit@davdo/@ofificalapcng

Source: Instagram

"Out of desperation, APC brought a fake National Chairman to endorse Amubo," Davido wrote on X.

Davido shows concern about Osun State election

Davido's interest in the Osun State political landscape is no surprise, given that his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, is gunning for a second term as governor of the state.

Davido 's tweet about the Osun State election trends. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The singer has been consistently outspoken on the matter, using his social media platforms to draw attention to what he describes as interference by opposition forces.

This latest allegation follows a similar post from days earlier, in which Davido accused Imo State governor Hope Odidika Uzodinma of attempting to compromise the electoral process in Osun State.

In that post, he alleged that Uzodinma had dispatched an INEC representative, Pauline Ugonyeka, to the state in a bid to manipulate the vote.

Here is the X post made by the music star as he makes an allegation against the APC:

Reaction to Davido's tweet and allegation

Davido's post drew a wave of responses from supporters and critics alike. Here are some of the reactions:

@Ashanjose wrote:

"Normally you be a hypocrite; a few months ago you and your crew were all over Tinubu in Aso Rock."

@FredRick1988 commented:

"O.B.O, as a huge fan of urs I would like u to give back and listen to Mazi N. Kanu's messages about Tinubu b4 now; then u will know u guys aren't just fighting a mere fight but a generational fight. Osun election is nothing but 'tasting the microphone ahead of 2027."

@Boluwatifeakani said:

"Baba no stress yourself we know where we are going ….No one can force himself into power in these states… It belongs to us, not Oyetola and his team."

@Ajibojenny wrote:

"Anybody that will stop Peter Obi in 2027 will be stopped by the force of heaven. God said, 'enough is enough'."

@Sonialynda01 reacted:

"Everything about APC is fake . They're the cause of Nigerian problems. Ndi mgbu"

Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer Davido had publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026.

Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle.

Source: Legit.ng