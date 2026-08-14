Davido celebrated selling out Crystal Palace the night before the Osun governorship election

The music star alleged that signals were being sent from above to forcefully take the election results

Fans flooded the comments with messages of support for Davido's uncle and the Osun polls

Davido has thrown his weight firmly behind the Osun State election campaign, issuing a pointed warning to the opposition just hours before voters headed to the polls.

In a video posted to Instagram on 14 August 2026, the Afrobeats star shared an update from what he described as a massive night out, revealing that he had just sold out Crystal Palace for his show.

Reactions as Davido warns opposition ahead of Osun election after selling out Crystal Palace show. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Riding high on that energy, he turned his attention to the election, claiming that forces from the top were allegedly planning to manipulate the outcome.

"Yes o, today is a big day. We shut down the Crystal Palace boat today. I'm super excited; it's gonna be a great day, and tomorrow we head to the polls," he said. "You understand they talk say from up they send them signals say make them forcefully take it. Baba, dem no dey forcefully take anything from Osun; we see you tomorrow."

Davido sends warning ahead of Osun election

Davido speaks about the success of his show abroad. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The video quickly gained traction online, with many fans reading it as a direct message to those who might attempt to interfere with the voting process.

Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke, is the incumbent governor of Osun State, and the singer has been vocal in his support throughout the campaign season.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido speaking about the success of his show and the Osun election below:

Fans react to Davido's message

The clip drew strong responses from followers across social media:

@jummyblings wrote:

"I luv your spirit Oluwa is involved success all d way."

@official_giant_starr commented:

"You tooo much baddest"

@harde3_top said:

"Yes o...they take nothing...we no go gree o ...even tho am not in Osun...my mind is dere RN."

@cw7924201 reacted:

"Are you not voting for your uncle OBO tomorrow? It's election day please we need you here."

@life_is_easy_1453 wrote:

"Press their neck wella David.. 4+4 for Imole hit the like button accordingly."

@fadekeade shared:

"No weapon against ur uncle will prosper. 4+4 imole"

Davido calls out APC over Osun election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido weighed in on the political developments in Osun State, where his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, is seeking a second term as governor.

On Thursday, August 13, 2026, the singer took to X to allege that the All Progressives Congress (APC) brought a fake national chairman to Osun State ahead of the election.

Source: Legit.ng