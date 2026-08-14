Nigerian singer Niniola dropped her first musical release since the death of her husband and manager, Michael Ndika

The Afro-House queen described the track 'Raining (O Dun Mi)' as a deeply personal tribute to her late life partner

Fans flooded her comments with heartfelt messages of support after she announced the song on Instagram

Nigerian singer Niniola Apata, widely known as Afro-House Queen, has broken her musical silence with a brand new single, releasing "Raining (O Dun Mi)" on Friday, August 14, 2026, her first track since the death of her husband, Michael Ndika.

The song is not just a comeback to music but a heartfelt farewell letter set to sound.

Nigerian singer Niniola shares her latest musical project following the death of her husband. Photo: officialniniola

Source: Instagram

Ndika was not only Niniola's life partner but also played a central role in her career as her manager, making his loss deeply personal and professional at the same time.

Niniola pays tribute to her Michael Ndika

A day before the release, on August 13, singer Niniola took to her Instagram page to prepare fans for what the song represents.

In her post, she drew a clear line between music made for entertainment and music born from grief, placing "Raining (O Dun Mi)" firmly in the latter category.

"Some songs are made to entertain. Others are born from moments that change us forever," she wrote.

She went on to describe the track as a tribute to a man she called "not only my life partner, but an important part of my journey and career."

She also extended the song's meaning beyond her own loss, dedicating it to anyone who has ever grieved someone they love.

"But this song is also for everyone who has lost someone they love — for the memories that remain, the empty spaces they leave behind, and the love that never truly goes away. Through music, I honour his memory," she added.

See singer Niniola's Instagram post announcing her tribute track in memory of her late husband below:

Fans rally around singer Niniola Apata

The response from fans was immediate and deeply emotional. Many flooded the comments section with words of comfort and solidarity.

@joshua_matinjah wrote:

"This is song is sparking up memories... 🥲"

@bad_boi_dara commented:

"Send you a lots of hugs 🫂 mum @officialniniola pls stay strong for us"

@omodolapo_anike shared:

"You won't understand when a person say 'eleyi dun mi o' with pain from the deepest depth of their soul 💔"

@adatheeclecticone said:

"His memory lives forever 🙌"

@adatheeclecticone also added:

"Praying for you always!!!"

@tomilola_________ wrote:

"So sorry my queen pray for your healing ❤️‍🩹 😢🥺"

Niniola commemorates her late husband through her first musical release since his passing. Photo: officialniniola

Source: Instagram

Niniola shares pain after husband’s death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Niniola Apata opened up about the grief she has endured since losing her husband, Michael, in May.

She shared a heartbreaking Instagram post, reflecting on their 13 years of marriage and questioning why life dealt her such a painful blow despite her devotion.

Niniola emphasised that she had been a good wife who gave her best, yet still feels life has been unfair to her.

Source: Legit.ng