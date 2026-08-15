Davido's billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, was spotted at his polling unit during the Osun governorship election on Saturday

A photo of the low-key businessman at the polling unit was shared on social media, catching fans' attention

Davido responded with a single emoji that sent his followers into a frenzy on social media

Davido's billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, turned heads on Saturday, 15 August 2026, when photos of him at a polling unit in Osun State surfaced online during the state's governorship election.

The images were originally shared by a user identified as Raji Saheed Adeleke, who posted them with the caption: "The arrival of Dr. Deji Adeleke at my polling unit. The 001 of the Adeleke Dynasty."

Davido’s billionaire dad Deji Adeleke spotted at polling unit in Osun. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The post tagged Davido directly, and the singer did not hesitate to respond, simply writing "Daddy" on his repost, a reaction that quickly caught fire among fans.

Deji Adeleke Votes Quietly in Ede

Deji's appearance at the polls comes as his younger brother, Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke, hopes to return to office for a second term.

Legit.ng previously reported that the governor arrived at Polling Unit 009, Ward 02, Abogunde Compound, in Ede North Local Government Area at approximately 8:10 a.m. and exercised his franchise amid an early voter turnout in the area.

What stood out to many observers, however, was Deji Adeleke's understated presence. Despite his considerable wealth and influence, he was photographed looking calm, unassuming, and entirely unbothered by the political energy surrounding the election.

Davido's billionaire father Deji Adeleke cast his vote at polling unit in Osun.

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido cried out over an alleged move to prevent him from entering Osun state.

The pictures of billionaire Adeleke at his polling unit are below:

Fans React to Deji Adeleke's Humble Appearance

Social media users were quick to weigh in on the moment, with many expressing admiration for the businessman's quiet composure:

@Fadijibabatund5 wrote:

"This man no get problem at all. VERY quite man! God will be with you daddy. And for your junior brother IMOLE, God will fight for him during this ongoing election 🙏"

@aderemi_haruna quipped:

"where is davido? he no get PVC abi?"

@Heathermar67884 reacted:

"Watein sup self gan why this man con humble like this but na billionaire..make I just be like this man 😪🚶"

@Iamolayink63990 added:

"davido papa too cold dawg! in all this chaos going in Osun this man never give any public speech or comment. insane aura"

@Gboye_peng simply said:

"See as man look very humble and simple 😌"

Osun election: 3 factors that could decide winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Adeleke is seeking re-election under the Accord Party after winning in 2022 on the PDP platform, facing APC's Bola Oyebanji

Oyebanji, a former Osun Finance Commissioner and chartered banker, has the backing of President Bola Tinubu and the full APC structure.

A public affairs analyst has identified incumbency appeal, Tinubu's political stakes, and Adeleke's pledge to deliver Osun for Tinubu in 2027 as key variables.

Source: Legit.ng