The first lady’s birthday message to Mrs Titilola Adeleke, Osun state governor's wife, had drawn praise even as a viral video involving both families stirred nationwide debate

Commentators such as Farooq Kperogi had criticised the First Lady’s tone in the trending clip, calling it inappropriate for a public setting

Akintunde Babatunde faulted the exchange and urged public officials to maintain courtesy and cultural respect during official events

First Lady Remi Tinubu has sent warm birthday wishes to the wife of the Osun State Governor, Mrs Titilola Adeleke, praising her work and joining the Adeleke family in celebrating her 60th birthday.

Her message came as public debate continued over a viral video featuring both women and Osun state governor at a recent event in Ile-Ife.

In a post on her official page on X (formerly Twitter), Senator Tinubu described Mrs Adeleke as a committed figure in the service of Osun residents and prayed for her continued wellbeing.

She said:

“I join your husband, the Governor of Osun State, His Excellency Senator Ademola Adeleke, your children, family, friends and loved ones to celebrate you, as you mark this milestone of 60 years.”

Remi sends birthday message amid controversy

Remi commended the Osun first lady’s involvement in the Renewed Hope Initiative and wished her joy, health and peace.

The goodwill message, shared publicly, arrived at a moment when a separate episode featuring the first lady and Governor Ademola Adeleke had drawn significant public attention.

The video showed Mrs Tinubu during her installation as Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodu’a asking Governor Adeleke to conclude his remarks.

She said, “I give you 5 minutes to conclude your speech. Enough with the music or I will switch off the microphone.”

The clip has since circulated widely and triggered intense discussions online.

Prominent commentators react to first lady's action

US-based journalism professor Farooq Kperogi described the scene as troubling. He wrote that the First Lady’s tone and manner raised concerns and recalled earlier warnings he had received about her perceived attitude.

He argued that it was not the instruction itself that was alarming but the way it was delivered.

Kperogi said the video matched past observations shared with him. He suggested that the incident may be revealing traits that were previously unseen.

CJID boss calls for decorum at public events

Executive director of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) Akintunde Babatunde also reacted to the clip. He said the exchange did not reflect the cultural values of Yoruba tradition, particularly at an event held in the region. He added that the governor, as host of the occasion, deserved courtesy.

Babatunde noted that the incident represented a rising trend of entitlement among public figures. He said the moment was distasteful and urged those involved to uphold basic decency in public interactions.

The reactions continue to shape online conversations even as the First Lady’s birthday message to Mrs Adeleke received positive remarks from supporters.

