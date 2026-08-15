Osun 2026: Adeleke, Oyebamiji's Wives Speak on Governorship Election
- Ngozi Adeleke, wife of Osun Governor, cast her ballot and urged residents yet to vote to head to their polling units
- Dr Sekinah Oyebamiji voted at Ward 9, Unit 003, AUD Primary School, Ikire, and spoke on the conduct of the election
- Both women described voting as peaceful at their respective polling units during the Osun governorship election
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The wives of the frontrunners in the 2026 Osun governorship election spoke out on Saturday, August 15, after casting their votes.
The wife of Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party called on residents to turn out, and the wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate declared confidence in her husband's win.
Ngozi Adeleke calls on voters to turn out
Ngozi Adeleke, wife of the Osun State Governor, addressed residents shortly after voting, urging those who had not yet cast their ballots to leave their homes and report to their polling units. She described the atmosphere at her polling unit as calm and free of any threats.
"As you can see, there's no intimidation of any kind," she said, adding that there was no fighting or unrest at her location. She framed participation in the election as a civic duty that eligible voters owed themselves and their communities.
APC candidate's wife expresses confidence in victory
Dr Sekinah Oyebamiji, wife of the APC governorship candidate, also spoke to journalists after voting at Ward 9, Unit 003, AUD Primary School, Ikire, in the Irewole Local Government Area. She said turnout at her polling unit was impressive and commended the overall management of the exercise.
Oyebamiji said the voting process had been peaceful and orderly from the beginning, and praised officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission for conducting themselves professionally throughout the exercise. She said she was optimistic that her husband would emerge victorious once all votes were counted across the state.
The remarks from both women came as voting continued across Osun State, with residents queuing at polling units to determine who would govern the state in the next term.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng