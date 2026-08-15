Ngozi Adeleke, wife of Osun Governor, cast her ballot and urged residents yet to vote to head to their polling units

Dr Sekinah Oyebamiji voted at Ward 9, Unit 003, AUD Primary School, Ikire, and spoke on the conduct of the election

Both women described voting as peaceful at their respective polling units during the Osun governorship election

The wives of the frontrunners in the 2026 Osun governorship election spoke out on Saturday, August 15, after casting their votes.

The wife of Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party called on residents to turn out, and the wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate declared confidence in her husband's win.

Ademola Adeleke, Bola Oyebamiji's wives speaks on Osun governorship election Photo Credit: @OyebamijiBola, @AAdeleke

Source: Twitter

Ngozi Adeleke calls on voters to turn out

Ngozi Adeleke, wife of the Osun State Governor, addressed residents shortly after voting, urging those who had not yet cast their ballots to leave their homes and report to their polling units. She described the atmosphere at her polling unit as calm and free of any threats.

"As you can see, there's no intimidation of any kind," she said, adding that there was no fighting or unrest at her location. She framed participation in the election as a civic duty that eligible voters owed themselves and their communities.

APC candidate's wife expresses confidence in victory

Dr Sekinah Oyebamiji, wife of the APC governorship candidate, also spoke to journalists after voting at Ward 9, Unit 003, AUD Primary School, Ikire, in the Irewole Local Government Area. She said turnout at her polling unit was impressive and commended the overall management of the exercise.

Oyebamiji said the voting process had been peaceful and orderly from the beginning, and praised officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission for conducting themselves professionally throughout the exercise. She said she was optimistic that her husband would emerge victorious once all votes were counted across the state.

The remarks from both women came as voting continued across Osun State, with residents queuing at polling units to determine who would govern the state in the next term.

Source: Legit.ng