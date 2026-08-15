The 2026 Osun governorship election pitted Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party against APC's Bola Oyebamiji in a tight contest

Three major political figures in Osun state each saw their polling units fall to opposing camps on election day

Former Governor Aregbesola's polling unit went to APC, while Omisore and Oyinlola's units were won by the Accord Party

Three of Osun State's most influential political figures could not secure victories at their own polling units in Saturday's 2026 governorship election, as results from across the state showed the contest was firmly between Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji.

These influential figures are power blocs based on their personalities and the crowd they once commanded in their states. They are former governors and a deputy governor.

List of popular politicians who lost their polling units in the 2026 Osun governorship election Photo Credit: @OyebamijiBola, @AAdemola_01

Source: Twitter

Aregbesola loses his unit to APC

Former Osun Governor and African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, voted at Polling Unit 001, Coop. Building Junction, Isare, Ward 08, in Ilesa East Local Government Area. Results from that unit gave APC's Oyebamiji 256 votes, well ahead of Governor Adeleke's 43 votes. Aregbesola's own ADC candidate, Najeem Salaam, managed just 13 votes at the same location.

Omisore loses polling unit to Accord

At the polling unit of former Osun Deputy Governor and ex-APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, the Accord Party came out on top. Results uploaded on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Result Viewing Portal showed Accord collecting 131 votes at Polling Unit 003, Ife Ward 1 (Moore), St. Gabriel Primary School in Ife East Local Government Area.

The APC finished second with 85 votes, while the ADC received 10 votes.

Oyinlola polling units fall to Accord

Former Governor Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola's polling unit in Okuku, Odo-Otin Local Government Area, also went to Accord. The party polled 125 votes there, with APC trailing at 85 votes and ADC recording five. A total of 228 voters were accredited at Court Hall I, Okuku, with 220 valid votes counted and eight ballots rejected.

The results from these individual polling units underscored the competitive nature of the broader election, with neither of the two leading parties able to dominate across all key locations in the state.

Osun 2026: Peter Obi criticises Fadahunsi's outburst

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi spoke out against Senator Francis Fadahunsi over comments he described as inflammatory and threat-laden before the Osun State election

Obi called on Fadahunsi to retract his statements and apologise to the people of Osun State

The NDC presidential candidate urged security agencies to monitor inflammatory rhetoric and protect voters before, during, and after the polls.

Source: Legit.ng