Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke condemned the arrest of PDP state chairman Sunday Bisi at his Ilesa home on August 15, 2026

Adeleke said Bisi was taken to an unknown location after returning from voting, with no reason given for the arrest

The governor linked the arrest to what he described as a coordinated plan to allow the APC to manipulate results at collation centres

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has condemned the arrest of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state chairman, Sunday Bisi, describing it as a politically motivated attack on democratic participation and calling for his immediate release.

The governor's spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, released a statement on Friday, August 15, 2026, saying Bisi was picked up at his home in Ilesa shortly after returning from casting his vote.

Governor Adeleke condemns PDP chairman’s arrest, calling it a politically motivated assault on democracy. Photo credit: GovAAdeleke/x

Source: Instagram

His whereabouts remained unknown at the time of the statement, and no reason had been given for his detention.

Adeleke described the arrest as "barbaric and a vicious attack on free will," saying no justification had been offered to the party or to Bisi's associates. He frowned at what he called the use of security forces to intimidate opposition supporters on election day.

Adeleke accuses APC of plotting result manipulation

The governor went further, alleging that the arrest was not an isolated incident but part of a deliberate strategy. He claimed to have learnt that the move was designed to remove PDP officials from result collation centres, giving the APC unhindered opportunity to alter outcomes.

"This latest sweep on my supporters, I have authoritatively learnt, is part of a broader plan to give the APC unhindered access to change results at collation centres and upturn our wins at the poll," Adeleke said in the statement.

He called the situation "the biggest assault on democracy," urging those behind what he termed a desperate attempt to subvert the electorate's will to reverse course immediately.

Beyond Bisi's case, Adeleke also demanded the release of what he described as other political prisoners being held across Osun State under similar circumstances.

Governor calls for free and fair process

Adeleke urged that elections must reflect the genuine choices of voters, free from intimidation or coercion by any party. He maintained that citizens should be able to exercise their franchise and have their votes counted without interference from state institutions.

The statement was signed by Governor Adeleke's spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, who did not specify which security agency carried out the arrest or the exact circumstances that led to Bisi being taken from his home.

See the X post below:

Accord Party leads in Osogbo

Legit.ng earlier reported that early figures have emerged from the Osun governorship election after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) completed sorting and counting of ballots at polling unit 39, ward 4 in the Osogbo local government area.

Accord Party led the unit with 65 votes, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) followed with 43 votes. The remaining four parties each recorded minimal tallies.

Source: Legit.ng