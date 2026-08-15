Breaking: Winner Emerges as Result of First Polling Unit in Osun 2026 Election Announced
- Ballot counting has concluded at polling unit 39, ward 4, Osogbo local government area following the governorship election voting exercise
- Presiding Officer Oyeranmi Deborah declared the figures for the unit, with multiple parties fielding votes at the polling centre
- Results from other polling units in Osogbo were still being collated as of the time of the report
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Early figures have emerged from the Osun governorship election after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) completed sorting and counting of ballots at polling unit 39, ward 4 in the Osogbo local government area.
Presiding Officer Oyeranmi Deborah declared the following results for the unit:
- Accord Party: 65 - APC: 43 - ADC: 2 - AA: 1 - AAC: 1 - ZLP: 1
Accord Party led the unit with 65 votes, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) followed with 43 votes. The remaining four parties each recorded minimal tallies.
**Counting Ongoing Across Osogbo**
Correspondents on the ground in Osogbo reported that while unit 39 had concluded its exercise, several other polling units in the area were still in the process of sorting and counting ballots at the time of reporting.
The results from individual polling units will feed into the overall ward and local government tallies, which INEC will subsequently collate before announcing governorship figures for the state.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng