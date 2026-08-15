Ballot counting has concluded at polling unit 39, ward 4, Osogbo local government area following the governorship election voting exercise

Presiding Officer Oyeranmi Deborah declared the figures for the unit, with multiple parties fielding votes at the polling centre

Results from other polling units in Osogbo were still being collated as of the time of the report

Early figures have emerged from the Osun governorship election after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) completed sorting and counting of ballots at polling unit 39, ward 4 in the Osogbo local government area.

Presiding Officer Oyeranmi Deborah declared the following results for the unit:

- Accord Party: 65 - APC: 43 - ADC: 2 - AA: 1 - AAC: 1 - ZLP: 1

Accord Party led the unit with 65 votes, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) followed with 43 votes. The remaining four parties each recorded minimal tallies.

**Counting Ongoing Across Osogbo**

Correspondents on the ground in Osogbo reported that while unit 39 had concluded its exercise, several other polling units in the area were still in the process of sorting and counting ballots at the time of reporting.

The results from individual polling units will feed into the overall ward and local government tallies, which INEC will subsequently collate before announcing governorship figures for the state.

Source: Legit.ng