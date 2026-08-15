Governor Ademola Adeleke alleged that security personnel were being ordered to withdraw from polling units and collation centres across Osun

He warned that the reported move could expose voters, INEC officials and other election personnel to attacks

Adeleke called on the IGP, DSS DG and President Bola Tinubu to intervene and protect the electoral process

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has raised the alarm over an alleged plan to withdraw security personnel from polling units and collation centres across the state as counting continues following Saturday's governorship election.

Adeleke made the allegation in a post on X on Saturday night, saying he had been informed that unidentified persons were directing the withdrawal of security agents from election locations.

Governor Ademola Adeleke raises concerns over an alleged withdrawal of security personnel from Osun polling units.

Source: Twitter

The governor warned that such a move could expose voters, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and other election personnel to danger.

“I have just been reliably informed that some unscrupulous persons have given a directive to withdraw security agents from polling units and collation centers across Osun State,” Adeleke said.

He alleged that the development could leave voters and election officials vulnerable to attacks by people he described as “rampaging APC thugs”.

Adeleke Calls for Urgent Intervention

The governor appealed directly to the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to prevent any action that could undermine the electoral process.

“The IGP, DG DSS should not allow desperate politicians truncate Osun election,” he said.

Adeleke also called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene, urging the federal authorities to ensure adequate security around polling units and collation centres.

“Mr. President should intervene now!” he added.

His warning came as votes were being sorted and counted at polling units across Osun State following the governorship election.

The election featured 14 candidates, with Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress and Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress among the leading contenders.

As results continued to emerge, security remained a major concern in parts of the state, following reports of isolated violence and other incidents during the voting process.

The allegations made by Adeleke had not been independently verified at the time of filing this report, and there was no immediate response from the police, DSS or the APC on the governor's claim.

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng