Activist Omoyele Sowore responded sharply after Afrobeat star Davido called him 'arindin' on social media over his criticism of Osun State

Sowore turned the insult around on Davido's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, raising questions about the governor's educational background

The activist also blasted Adeleke for endorsing President Tinubu's 2027 presidential bid despite belonging to a different political party

Activist and African Action Congress presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has clapped back at Afrobeat superstar Davido following a social media clash that has set social media ablaze.

The friction started after Sowore publicly tore into Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke's leadership, dismissing him as someone with "nothing upstairs."

Sowore addresses Davido and raises fresh issues concerning Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke. Photo: yelesho/aadeleke001

Source: Instagram

Sowore rejected claims of road construction in the state and alleged that governance in Osun had effectively been handed over to the Adeleke family.

Davido responded on social media by calling Sowore "arindin," a Yoruba word for a foolish person, and the post quickly spread across platforms.

Rather than back down, Sowore took to his official X handle and redirected the label squarely at the governor himself, raising pointed questions about Adeleke's academic history.

He claimed the Osun governor obtained the equivalent of a GED after having already served as a Nigerian senator, framing it as evidence of the kind of leadership Nigerians were being subjected to.

Sowore also targeted Governor Adeleke's decision to endorse President Bola Tinubu as his preferred 2027 presidential candidate, even though Adeleke belongs to the Accord Party rather than the APC.

According to Sowore, the move was driven by a desire to protect the family's political grip on Osun State.

In his words:

"The real arindin is your uncle, @AAdeleke_01, who had to go back and obtain the equivalent of a GED after he had already served as a Nigerian Senator. The real arindin is your uncle who chose @officialABAT as his presidential candidate, apparently hoping that imbecilic political loyalty would allow your family to continue treating Osun State as a private estate to finance your extravagant lifestyle. All of you are the same anyway, oppressive, corrupt, incompetent, and entitled spoilt brats, feeding off the pain, suffering, and sorrow of Nigerians. But the tables will turn. The Nigerian people will not endure this forever."

Check out Sowore's post blasting Daviso and Governor Adeleke below:

Nigerians react to Sowore's clap back

The post drew a wave of responses from Nigerians online, with opinions sharply divided:

@GreatnessIsSure wrote:

"Bros you know you havent be tested and trusted yet. If you do not support Accord and APC so who is fit to govern Osun, hope you will not chose AAC? Bros you better stop this your baby politics and win an election first. Chief blackmailer. Political fundraiser."

@daverandi asked:

"Which Nigerian people? All of you are the same. You are the most gullible person I know hiding behind Revolution now to hide deceive a few Nigerians that you can actually run for office. You should actually also tell us what you do and how you fund your lifestyle as well."

@adelan_o commented:

"Omo Davido dey touch everybody soft points. When you no go respect yourself see now, your junior don wash you. Senior VDM is what Sowore is."

@andy_olotu wrote:

"Is this how you Sowore will keep on posturing as neither here nor there. You said you are committed to freedom for the people but all your actions are contrary whenever the chips are down. Why are you supporting APC?"

@Fried1990 added:

"@sowore, I'm your fan and I will remain your fan but on this matter sir kindly stay off, if you boldly said Osun deserves better, please from who? From the same APC that we want out of office? The same APC that has been disobeying electoral acts? Please i stan Adeleke o."

Sowore challenges Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke on his political and educational record. Photo: yelesho/aadeleke001

Source: Instagram

Davido calls out APC over Osun election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido weighed in on the political developments in Osun State, where his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, is seeking a second term as governor.

On Thursday, August 13, 2026, the singer took to X to allege that the All Progressives Congress (APC) brought a fake national chairman to Osun State ahead of the election.

Source: Legit.ng