An X user accused Davido of emotional blackmail after the singer urged Osun residents to vote against the APC ahead of the August 15 governorship election

The accusation came alongside an infographic mapping the Adeleke family's political positions across Osun State and beyond

Social media users largely defended Davido and his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, while turning on the X user behind the post

Days before the hotly contested 2026 Osun State governorship election, Afrobeats star Davido found himself at the centre of a political storm after an X user accused him of using emotional manipulation to influence voters.

On August 10, 2026, X user @Onsogbu, identified as Senior Pst Okezie James Atañi, quoted a post by David Adeleke in which the singer had urged Osun residents to vote against the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Davido campaigns for his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, as the Osun governorship election approaches. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

In the X post, Davido wrote:

"Anybody supporting APC in Osun state is an enemy of progress! Lessons will be learnt this weekend."

Quoting Davido's post directly, the user fired back:

"David Adeleke @davido emotional blackmail WILL NOT work this time...... Osun state is not FAMILY INHERITANCE."

The Adeleke family political tree emerges

The accusatory post was accompanied by a graphic titled "The Adeleke Family: Institutional and Political Power," which laid out the family's reach across Osun politics.

The chart traced the lineage from Chief Raji Ayoola Adeleke and included the late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, a former governor of Osun State, current Governor Ademola Adeleke, who has been in office since 2022, Davido himself listed as Chairman of the Osun Sports Trust Fund, and a string of relatives occupying positions as commissioners, local government chairmen, and federal appointees.

The infographic circulated widely ahead of the August 15, 2026, Osun State governorship election, in which Governor Ademola Adeleke, Davido's uncle, is seeking re-election under the Accord Party banner against APC challenger Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji.

Davido has been actively campaigning for his uncle, serving in a youth mobilisation capacity while publicly criticising the opposition.

Check out the post accusing Davido of emotional manipulation below:

Social media users rally behind the Adelekes

Rather than turning on Davido, the majority of social media users who engaged with the post directed their frustration at the X user who made the accusation.

@Hassan_xas wrote:

"Pray for greatness in your family. They're not imposing themselves on the people of Osun state. They were been elected, we all have the right to vote and be voted for, you can contest for an election too or tell someone from your family to contest. It's your right."

@glamour_porsche argued:

"Chairman, Osun Sports trust fund is not a civil service or political appointment just like a university chancellor. The appointment is about fundraising and advocacy etc Know the difference ok! If you're appointed as one, you will use your own money"

@Ogazie22 quipped:

"People get strength for bad things oo, Because of politics Una don go organise family tree"

@iam_toygun challenged the original poster:

"Wetin concern you with Osun State, did we complain to you? Olori rírún"

@_Dochez took aim at the user's credibility:

"You were disgracing yourself here when you only had 'pastor' to your name. Now, the disgrace has tripled as you added 'senior' to the pastor that has caused you your sense of reasoning. My brother, you can do better, but only when you leave APC and allow your brain to reset."

@ajilore19424 questioned the user's stake in the matter:

"We osun people will like it like that what's ur own Are you from osun state? No Why re u so much concern about osun more than ur village?"

@ObidientAgbero was equally pointed:

"Bad belle make we see James Atani family achievement. Osun people dey talk and Abia state man dey talk rubbish. Yoruba people in APC should caution this guy"

Davido and members of the Adeleke family feature in a political infographic circulating before the Osun governorship election. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido appeals to Donald Trump on Osun election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido appealed directly to U.S. President Donald Trump over concerns surrounding the upcoming Osun governorship election.

He warned of rising tension, intimidation, and possible disruption of the democratic process, stressing that residents deserve a peaceful and transparent vote.

Davido emphasised that international attention is needed to safeguard democracy, urging authorities to ensure safety and respect for every ballot cast.

Source: Legit.ng