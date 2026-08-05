Veteran singer Daddy Showkey revealed he has stepped in multiple times over the years to broker peace between the Okoye brothers

The P-Square founders reignited their public dispute after Peter Okoye accused Jude of withholding $25,000 from their music catalogue earnings

Daddy Showkey raised eyebrows with a blunt suggestion about why the brothers keep airing their grievances publicly

Daddy Showkey has weighed in on the latest round of drama between the Okoye brothers, revealing he has personally tried to mediate their disputes before, and questioning why the conflict keeps resurfacing in public.

The veteran Lagos-born musician made the comments during an interview with Yanga FM aired on YouTube on August 4, 2026, reacting to the renewed fallout between Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye, former members and co-founders of the once-iconic Nigerian duo P-Square.

Daddy Showkey addresses the renewed feud between the Okoye brothers and shares his thoughts on the dispute. Photo: daddyshowkey/psquare

Source: Instagram

The current dispute flared up after Peter Okoye alleged that Jude had cut him out of a $25,000 payment from their shared music catalogue.

Peter further claimed he is not listed as a signatory on one of the bank accounts used to receive the group's streaming and royalty income.

Jude pushed back, maintaining that all proceeds from P-Square's music projects were divided equally among the three brothers.

Daddy Showkey recalls efforts to make peace

Daddy Showkey made it clear that this is not a situation he is observing from a distance.

"I have been part of this matter for years. They are young people. I saw them grow up in those days in Jos when they would come and play at my show. I saw them become the Psquare they are today," he said.

He added that he had visited the brothers on more than one occasion to help cool tensions, but now feels the resolution rests entirely with them.

"They are people that I would go to and make peace between them. I think this matter is over. They know where it is paining them. I do not like to go into their issues again because they are no longer children."

Daddy Showkey opens up about P-Square's public feud and explains why he believes the conflict continues. Photo: daddyshowkey/psquare

Source: Instagram

Showkey warns the dispute will affect their children

Beyond the financial allegations, Daddy Showkey expressed concern about the long-term impact of the public quarrel on the brothers' families.

"This thing will affect their children. Everyone would tell their children their part of the story," he cautioned.

The singer also took aim at the role fame can play in making reconciliation harder.

"Sometimes, I think fame affects people. Anyone who has it would think you cannot talk to them again. They are both brothers. I do not care if they do not like what I would say," Showkey said.

Offering his perspective to Peter and Paul, Daddy Showkey added:

"Maybe you have made that mistake by allowing Jude to manage you. They should all think of how to move forward. If they want peace, they will make peace."

Perhaps most pointedly, Daddy Showkey questioned why the feud keeps playing out in the open.

"I feel they also use it for attention. Why are they bringing it up again?" he said, suggesting the brothers may be leveraging the drama for public visibility even as they claim to want resolution.

Watch the video of Daddy Showkey speaking about the P-Square feud below:

Lawyer defends Jude Okoye in P-Square feud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jude Okoye's former lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, publicly defended his ex-client while criticising Peter Okoye for pursuing what he described as a "social media trial."

Effiong clarified his past role in Jude's legal battles, noting that his firm handled initial bail applications before a Senior Advocate of Nigeria took over the case.

He stressed that Jude has not been convicted of any crime and urged respect for the constitutional presumption of innocence, while questioning Peter's decision to air the dispute online instead of focusing on court proceedings.

Source: Legit.ng