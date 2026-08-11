Norway launched a dedicated jobs website listing more than 5,000 available positions open to foreign nationals worldwide

The platform allows job seekers from different countries to browse vacancies, submit applications, and prepare to relocate to Norway

The move places Norway alongside countries like Sweden, the UK, and the UAE that have created official portals for international workers

Norway has become the latest country to open a dedicated online jobs portal for foreign nationals, giving thousands of international job seekers a direct route into the Norwegian labour market.

The platform, run through Norway's national job and welfare service, currently lists over 5,000 positions available to applicants from around the world. Listings span a range of sectors, and the website is set up to allow users to search for roles, submit applications, and explore the prospect of relocating to Norway for work.

Norway launches official job website with over 5,000 jobs for foreigners. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/Oleksii Karamanov

Source: Getty Images

How the Norway jobs portal works

The website is designed with international applicants in mind, offering listings in English so that non-Norwegian speakers can navigate available opportunities without a language barrier. Job seekers can browse the full catalogue of vacancies, identify roles that match their qualifications or experience, and apply directly through the platform.

Norway joins a growing group of countries that have introduced structured, government-backed channels to attract international workers. Denmark, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates are among the nations that have previously launched similar initiatives, each building digital pathways for foreigners seeking employment opportunities abroad.

What this means for African job seekers

For Africans considering the japa option, the portal presents a concrete starting point. Rather than navigating embassy paperwork or relying on third-party recruitment agencies, prospective applicants can access an official government-affiliated platform and engage directly with listed employers.

Norway's high standard of living, strong labour protections, and competitive salaries make it an attractive destination for skilled workers.

The availability of English-language listings lowers the entry barrier considerably for applicants from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and other African countries where English is widely spoken.

The jobs website can be accessed at arbeidsplassen.nav.no, where applicants can filter listings by work language to surface English-language roles.

Denmark launches job website for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark launched an official government job website where foreigners can search for vacancies based on their skills and experience.

The platform allows applicants to submit their CVs directly to employers, although visa sponsorship and work permit support are not available for every listed job

Source: Legit.ng