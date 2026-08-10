FCT Minister Nyesom Wike responded to media reports linking him to a push for the DG role in the APC Presidential Campaign Council

The reports had listed Wike alongside other top party officials allegedly being considered or lobbying for the campaign position

Wike's spokesman, Lere Olayinka, addressed the claims on the minister's behalf, calling the reports false and urging Nigerians to desist from them

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike has dismissed media reports claiming he was lobbying for the position of Director-General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike described the reports as entirely false. He said he had never spoken with anyone about his membership or any leadership role in the Presidential Campaign Council.

Nyesom Wike denies lobbying to be campaign DG of President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

The denial followed publications in some Nigerian media outlets that named the FCT Minister among senior party officials and government figures allegedly being considered for or actively seeking the DG post in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election campaign structure.

Wike insists he doesn't need DG title

The minister was clear that his commitment to Tinubu's re-election does not depend on holding any formal position in the campaign. According to Olayinka, Wike said he did not need to be the DG or even an ordinary member of the Presidential Campaign Council to deliver a strong result for the President in both Rivers State and the FCT.

Wike has been vocal in his support for Tinubu since defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party following the 2023 elections, and his administration of the FCT has been closely watched as a signal of his political standing within the ruling party.

The minister's office gave no further details about the origin of the reports or which publications carried the claims.

Wike's clarification has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Eleberi praised the FCT minister:

"I trust this to be the statement of @GovWike; he's truly a political soldier. @OfficialAPCNg do NOT allow any political scavenger(s) to disrupt 2027. Let's not forget some of the hallelujah singers are on a personal mission. I rest my case for now."

Manjudyke maintained that the minister is qualified for the job:

"He is eminently qualified for the Job. Who the cap fits let him wear it."

Ikechukwu Uzoma-Eze suggested that the news was being spread by those campaigning against the minister and President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections:

"Tinubu and Wike must go."

You can read Olayinka's full statement on X here:

Analyst reacts to Atiku's criticism of Tinubu

Legit.ng reported that a political analyst, Omotayo Yusuf, told Legit.ng that the 2027 presidential race has

Yusuf argued that Atiku Abubakar faces a much harder task this time around because Tinubu holds the power of incumbency.

The analyst said verbal attacks on the president alone will not be enough for Atiku to mount a successful challenge in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng