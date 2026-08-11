Rita Edochie fired back at Judy Austin after receiving a court summons signed with the name 'Mrs Judith Yul Edochie'

The Nollywood actress publicly questioned the validity of the name, insisting the only Mrs Yul Edochie she recognises is May

Rita challenged Judy Austin to produce a marriage certificate bearing that name before she would respond further to the summons

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has publicly rejected a court summons from Judy Austin, questioning the name the actress used to identify herself in the legal document on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

The summons, which named Judy Austin as "Mrs Judith Yul-Edochie," was addressed to Rita Edochie as the defendant in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Rita Edochie questions Judy Austin for identifying as Mrs Yul Edochie. Credit: judyaustin/ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

In a lengthy all-caps post on Instagram, Rita said she was "utterly confused" about who the bearer of that name was, because she does not recognise anyone by it.

"The only Mrs Yul Edochie that I know is Queen May Yul Edochie. Wanting to be addressed by that name is very provocative right now, which I take as a terrible slap on the face of the Edochies," Rita wrote.

Rita Edochie Issues a Challenge

Rather than engage with the contents of the summons directly, the veteran Nollywood actress turned the focus onto Judy Austin's use of the surname. Rita stated that if Judy Austin was insisting on being called "Mrs Judith Yul Edochie," she would first need to produce a marriage certificate confirming that exact name.

"Since you are insistent on being addressed that way, I would like you to present your marriage certificate highlighting the exact confirmation of that weird name 'Mrs Judith Yul Edochie '; only then will I give further response to this very message," she added.

The post drew thousands of reactions within the first hour as netizens weighed in on the legal and personal dimensions of the dispute.

Legit.ng also reported that Judy Austin's former husband, Emmanuel Obasi, also broke his silence after she sued him for alleged defamation.

Rita Edochie sparks reactions with fiery response after Judy Austin sued her. Credit: ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie's response to Judy Austin's court summons letter is below:

Fans React to Rita's Response

@nautii45 commented:

"Taking that name is a shot on her leg cos May is still legally married to Yul.. it can be used against her in court and that alone renders this petition useless and void."

@crownsandrubies wrote:

"Ngwanu Nee Yul...post certificate, you've got this 🙌🏽 shebi na 1bn, you must collect am."

@hepatitisbc.herpes_totalcure said:

"You dey answer Mrs Yul Edochie when you have a case with the legal wife in court."

@chukky_king added:

"When the date reach no go the court go answer your summons. Your online supporters will not be there to save you. The law is not emotional."

@tuckernmor simply reacted:

"This woman 😂😂😂."

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters. Her comments sparked mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng